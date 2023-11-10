Loki Season 3: Everything we know

Will there be a Loki Season 3? The God of Mischief’s second season recently came to a close, leaving MCU fans wondering if he’ll return – here’s what we know.

After 15 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a solid argument to be made for Loki being the greatest character in the entire franchise. His development as a character is second to none; an orphan god and the brother of an Avengers, who wreaked havoc on any and all civilizations while trying to figure out his “glorious purpose” in the universe.

Loki Season 2 picked up with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster in a sticky spot: with He Who Remains dead, the TVA and thousands of timelines are in grave danger, and that’s before we deal with his newfound affliction: time-slipping, ripping him through the past, present, and future without warning or control.

The second season’s epic, superb finale just dropped on Disney Plus – read our review here – and now fans are wondering: is there going to be a Loki Season 3? Spoilers to follow…

Will there be a Loki Season 3?

Loki hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 – and it looks like it may never happen.

While clearly teeing up future movies in the MCU like The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, Loki Season 2 gives fans a sense of closure for its titular god.

In the finale, Loki saves all time by destroying the Temporal Loom and taking his seat on the throne as the keeper of time – in other words, he’s taken on the mantle of the MCU’s God of Stories, leaving mischief behind him for good.

Eric Martin, the head writer of the series, told CinemaBlend: “We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season 1, first half. Season 2, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don’t know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons.”

That’s not to say Season 3 couldn’t happen, but the MCU’s roadmap has already been sketched years into the future – Deadpool 3 is rumored to feature the TVA in some form, which could lead to a cameo from Loki if the Merc with a Mouth starts messing with all the timelines and killing off the Fox heroes.

Also, Martin’s comments are at odds with executive producer Kevin Wright, who expressed hope in returning to Loki’s world down the line. “Loki Season 2 came in under budget and on time… we had zero additional photography, and we’re probably the first project ever at Marvel to do that,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Obviously, Loki still has a fairly healthy budget compared to most standard TV, and going forward, we would continue to look at that. How do we do these efficiently, but also so that we can have seasons three, four, five… ? The whole idea of long-form is you want these to be sustaining, and I think we’re starting to find that in Loki and deliver on it. So I would certainly love to keep telling stories in this little corner of the universe we’ve made.”

Wright also teased to Deadline that the “implications” of Loki’s second season “will ripple into other projects, though, certainly, and the TVA is an organization that will continue to have stories to tell, which is one of the exciting things about it to us.”

Loki Seasons 1-2 are available on Disney Plus now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

