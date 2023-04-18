John Wick director reveals dream cast for Chapter 5, including Iron Man and Game of Thrones stars

John Wick Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski has revealed his dream cast for any potential sequel, and it includes some of the biggest stars on the planet.

Chapter 4 in the John Wick franchise has been out for a month, and already outgrossed its three predecessors by amassing a whopping $349 million at the global box office. The biggest previous instalment was Chapter 3, which made $329 million in total.

So while the film certainly ended John’s story for the time being, there’s definitely potential for another sequel. And with that kind of money on the table, don’t be surprised to see Lionsgate announce something soon.

With that in mind, John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski has been discussing who he would like to see join the roster in any future chapters, including some of the world’s biggest movie and TV stars.

John Wick director reveals dream cast for Chapter 5

“There’s a huge list,” Chad Stahelski told The Direct of potential John Wick actors. “But just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I’m a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in.

“Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman.’ She’s awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I’ve been dying to work with her ever since. I’m such a huge fan.”

Another actor the director is after appeared in Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, with Stahelski revealing: “After Lovecraft Country came out Jurnee Smollett was one. These are people that just for some reason click in my head of fitting in the world. And that’s always good.“

Iron Man and Game of Thrones stars wanted for John Wick 5

Then there’s one of the biggest starts on the planet, plus two beloved Game of Thrones actors.

Stahelski: “There are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now, while for more coverage, check out the below articles…

