John Wick Chapter 4 kill count revealed – and it’s huge

John Wick: Chapter 4 boasts the highest kill count of the whole franchise, with Keanu Reeves nearly doubling the first movie’s body bags.

Chapter 4 is 2023’s biggest, best cirque du violence. Reeves’ hitman, alongside Donnie Yen and Rina Sawayama, kills a lot of people in varying ways, including but not limited to: gunshots to the face, bodies being slashed and stabbed with swords, and heads being battered with nunchucks.

The first entry was a far simpler affair, following a man dragged into the life of an assassin to avenge his dog while ripping through New York’s underbelly. Even back then, his vengeance carried a huge toll. As the stories expand and the High Table’s sprawling presence continues to emerge, John Wick will never run out of bad guys to kill.

So, with the fourth movie available to stream at home, some may be curious to know exactly how many people die over the course of John Wick: Chapter 4 – and we have the answer.

John Wick: Chapter 4 kill count

John Wick: Chapter 4 features a whopping 151 kills, making it the deadliest movie in the series.

Here’s how it ranks alongside the other entries: John Wick has 84 kills, Chapter 2 has 128 kills, while Chapter 3 took it down a notch with just 94 kills.

This comes courtesy of All Outta Bubblegum, an outlet with a specific mission statement: “To provide accurate kill counts for action films and action hero actors.”

In the 10-minute video, you can see every single kill from the movie, all the way from Wick riding a horse and pulling off multiple headshots to his climactic duel with the Marquis de Gramont. It also revisits the coolest set piece in the whole movie, which was inspired by a surprising video game.

