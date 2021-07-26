It’s Always Sunny’s Rob McElhenney has joined TikTok and it’s just incredible

Rob McElhenney, who plays Ronald ‘Mac’ McDonald in the hit comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has turned the TikTok world upside down with his hilarious posts since joining the platform.

Rob McElhenney hasn’t been on TikTok for long. He joined in June 2021 and has only posted nine videos since then. But he’s already amassed more than 600k followers and 3 million likes and left countless people in stitches in that time.

His first post, which involved self-deprecating humor about him being a middle-aged man on TikTok, has been played more than 3 million times.

But that was nothing compared to subsequent posts that have pulled numbers between 5 million and 8 million views. It’s no surprise, given his popularity on the show. However, the quality and hilarity of his content is the biggest factor.

Advertisement

For example, his most viral video has a caption that says, ‘When you live in Hollywood, but they forget you’re from Philly.’ It starts with him bopping his head to a hip-hop beat and mime rapping, only to take a hilarious turn when his cat jumps on the kitchen counter.

From there, his wife proceeds to call him out for making a TikTok video telling people that he’s from the hood and mocked him for going to a private school, and it ends with him begging her to be “more supportive” before trying it again “one more time.”

Advertisement

There’s plenty of other amazing clips, too. His collaboration with Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington that showed the actor shaking his head while seeing his face on a slot machine at a casino in Las Vegas was also a smash hit.

It’s the kind of content and humor that fans of the show hoped to see, and so far, he’s exceeded their expectations as TikTok’s new golden god.