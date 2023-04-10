How to watch New Girl – is it on Netflix?

New Girl, the sitcom starring Zooey Deschanel, is the ultimate comfort watch – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s available to stream on Netflix.

Originally premiering on Fox in 2011, the lighthearted, feel-good comedy New Girl proved to be the perfect brand of chewing gum for the mind, which is perhaps why it was such a success, having run for seven seasons before finishing in 2018.

At the center of New Girl is Jess Day (Deschanel), a “kind of emotional” teacher who moves into an apartment with three men (Lamorne Morris, Jake Johnson, and Max Greenfield) after finding her other half with another woman.

Whether you want to give it a rewatch or you’re new to the show, you may be wondering: is New Girl available to stream and is it on Netflix?

Is New Girl on Netflix?

No, New Girl is not available to stream on Netflix – but the good news is it will head to Hulu and Peacock very soon.

For an entire decade, Netflix had the rights to all seven seasons of the series – but this all changed this month, with April 9 marking the last day viewers were able to watch New Girl on the streamer.

The move is a result of Disney’s 2019 acquisition of Fox, which has led to a number of Fox shows leaving Netflix to join the House of Mouse’s streaming platforms.

Before you start crying into your pillow, let it be known that Disney and NBCUniversal reached an agreement for the sitcom to join their respective streamers, Hulu and Peacock, from April 17.

As announced by Hulu in a press release last month: “New Girl, the hugely popular comedy series that ran for seven seasons and continues building its already enormous fan base, is moving to Hulu and Peacock beginning April 17.

“As part of the shared agreement, Peacock and Hulu will be the dedicated streaming homes of all 146 episodes.”

During its initial broadcast run, the show received several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, while Deschanel won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2012 for her portrayal of Jess.

New Girl will be available to stream on Hulu and Peacock from April 17.

