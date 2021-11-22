The Gang dethrones Joe Rogan: Always Sunny podcast tops Spotify charts

The ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ crew have secured the number one ranked podcast on Spotify, dethroning The Joe Rogan Experience from the platform’s top spot.

The Joe Rogan Experience is easily the one of the top podcasts in the world, featuring a wealth of episodes and a slew of unique guests sharing their interesting stories. There’s a reason Spotify paid big bucks for exclusivity.

However, an unlikely new contender has emerged to miraculously overtake Joe Rogan in the form of Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney’s “The Always Sunny Podcast.”

As of November 22, The Always Sunny Podcast surged to #1 in the United States, knocking Rogan down to number 2.

Joe Rogan overtaken by The Always Sunny crew

On November 18, the first episode of The Always Sunny podcast debuted, featuring the cast from the show talking about past episodes and giving some insight into its production and some behind-the-scenes information.

In just one day, the podcast was the #2 ranked in the United States. Now, three days later, with the release of their newest episode talking about “Charlie Has Cancer,” it’s surpassed JRE for the top spot.

This was spotted by Charlie Day himself, who posted a screenshot of the podcast rankings to Instagram to celebrate “the gang” hitting the top spot.

That said, Joe Rogan still holds the top 3 spots on the episode side of things, so it’s not all doom and gloom for the JRE.

Joe Rogan has been knocked off the top spot before, too. Back in October, Karl Jacobs and Sapnap’s debut podcast episode “Banter” surged to number one.

While it’s likely that Joe Rogan bounces back and retakes the top spot, it’s nice to see some competition emerge – and it’ll be intriguing to see if making a podcast ends up being a plot point in a future episode of Always Sunny.