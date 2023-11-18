Invincible Season 2 just made a huge change from the comics

The third episode of Invincible Season 2, “This Missive, This Machination,” includes a big change from the show’s Image Comics source material.

This is especially noteworthy because the Prime Video series generally follows the original Invincible comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley closely. Season 2, Episode 3 is itself largely inspired by material from Invincible #23, which fleshes out Allen the Alien’s (Seth Rogen) backstory.

Other major plot threads from the comics recycled for Invincible Season 2 include the introduction of multiverse-hopping supervillain Angstrom Levy, whose origin is relayed in Episode 1. Levy’s backstory and motivations remain the same in the Prime Video series, as does his distinctive design.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But Invincible Season 2 doesn’t always stay true to the canon of the comics – and its latest entry is a prime example of this. Warning: Major spoilers for Invincible Season 2, Episode 3 to follow.

Invincible Season 2 turns Thaedus into a traitor

The massive change to the Invincible comics’ continuity in “This Missive, This Machination” concerns Allen the Alien. While Episode 3 faithfully recreates the devastating beatdown he receives at the hands of a trio of Viltrumites in the comics, what happens next was invented specifically for the show by Kirkman and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa.

Article continues after ad

While Allen is recovering from his ordeal in a high-tech medical chamber, his mentor and leader of the Coalition of Planets Thadeus (Peter Cullen) switches off his life support. Allen flatlines almost immediately, strongly implying that Thadeus has killed him. This doesn’t happen in the comics, which depict Allen as making a full recovery from his encounter with the Viltrumites.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s currently unclear why Kirkman and Racioppa decided to have Thadeus betray Allen in the show, nor are Thadeus’ actions explained in the episode itself. The only window into Thadeus’ mindset we get comes when he murmurs “Forgive me, Allen” after Allen’s apparent murder – hinting that the Coalition of Planets boss regrets bumping off his loyal champion.

Article continues after ad

Invincible fans react to Season 2’s “insane” beatdown

Allen’s shocking fate dominated the discussion about Invincible Season 2, Episode 3 soon after it premiered. Indeed, social media was awash with fans expressing their heartbreak at seeing the affable alien suffer so badly.

“Seeing Allen the Alien get destroyed by 3 Viltrumites in the new #Invincible episode [is] one of the saddest scenes of the entire series,” posted one fan on X. Another fan insisted that Allen “didn’t deserve to get JUMPED like THAT,” while a third opined that Allen’s defeat “was incredible & had so much depth.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.