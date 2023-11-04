Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 has a major post-credits scene

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 has finally landed on Prime Video, but don’t be so quick to turn it off when it’s finished – there’s a post-credits scene you can’t miss.

In our review, we called it a “perfect” reintroduction to one of the best shows on TV, “just as exciting, violent, and engrossing as ever – and it introduces a ghastly, incredible villain.”

Amid the fallout of Omni-Man and Invincible’s slaughterous scrap in Chicago, Mark struggles to cope with the guilt and grief of what happened, while his mother feels like her whole marriage to Nolan was a lie. Meanwhile, after their continuous “monumental f*ck-ups”, Cecil tries to strengthen the Guardians of the Globe by putting the Immortal in charge.

The main hook of the opening episode is the debut of the season’s main villain: Angstrom Levy, a dreamer who falls victim to his own pacifism with extraordinary consequences – so make sure you stick around for the post-credits scene.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 post-credits scene

In Episode 1, Angstrom Levy removed the encoder’s helmet as the machine was transferring thousands of minds’ worth of knowledge into his head, unleashing its devastating power and causing the destruction and deaths of everything and everyone around him – or so we thought.

The post-credits scene returns to the ruins of the machine, laden with charred skulls and ash. One of the Mauler twins emerges with half of his body melted and searches for his brother, but he stumbles upon Levy in the rubble. The explosion didn’t kill him, but it gave him a ghastly transformation, with his oversized, super-charged brain spilling down his neck and back.

“He did this, he made me a freak. I ruined everything. He killed so many people I knew, people I loved, millions died because of him,” he says, but Mauler says his brain is “scrambled” with the memories of other Levys from universes where Invincible and Omni-Man teamed up and conquered Earth.

“They’re all my memories,” he screams while puking blood. “I need revenge, I need to make him pay, I won’t rest until I’ve killed,” he shrieks, cueing the red-and-black title card, with the added crack of a tremor.

Levy is a major antagonist from Robert Kirkman’s original comics. In an interview with Variety, the creator explained why he chose him for Season 2. “That’s all about finding that through-line for the season. That’s not how comics work. It’s a continuous month-to-month cycle — there isn’t this group of episodes that have to seem of a piece,” he said.

“The first season was a matter of putting those two big Nolan beats of him fighting the Guardians of the Globe, and him fighting Mark, as the bookends, and filling out the middle. This season was about making it definitively Mark’s story, and Angstrom Levy is definitively a Mark villain that he had to face on his own. It gave us that structure for this season.”

Kirkman also told IGN: “Angstrom as brought to life by Sterling K. Brown is a more lively, more vibrant version of what we know from the comics. What Sterling has been able to wring out of our scripts is something real and vibrant and genuine. A true villain, with a solid core of understanding that makes him as sympathetic and relatable as he is dangerous and terrifying.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 is available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here.

