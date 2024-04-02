Invincible fans warn viewers Episode 8 will be “brutal”

In Invincible Season 2 Episode 8, viewers should be prepared for a face-off between Mark and Angstrom Levy — and according to readers of the comic, it will be “brutal.”

Levy was introduced at the start of Invincible Season 2. He was a good guy with noble intentions: he wanted to harvest the knowledge of every version of himself from all of the multiverses so he could become a modern-day Prometheus.

That didn’t go to plan, and Invincible is somewhat to blame: as the Mauler twins beat him up, Levy removed his helmet to stop the bloodshed — in return for his compassion, he was left grossly deformed and insane.

At the end of Episode 7, Mark believed he was answering a phone call from his mother — but it was Levy, waiting at home and ready to put Invincible through the wringer. No spoilers from us, but don’t expect the finale to be an easy watch.

On the show’s subreddit, u/swiftlyjiggly asked: “Do you think Amazon will go all in for this similar to last season’s big finale? Either way Levy will definitely be a top-hated character of all time?”

“I remember the reviews coming in and pretty much across the board they spoke about scary and menacing Angstrom was. So I’m going to say pretty brutal,” one user wrote — and they’re right: you can check out our review of Part 2.

“I think it’s gonna be absolutely brutal, they’re gonna add some extra dialogue probably and add some extra violence to make it really hit home, just like they did in season 1 finale with Nolan vs Mark,” another commented.

“I honestly think it needs to happen. This season has been great, but without the full impact of what this upcoming encounter does for Mark and Debbie in the comics, I’m afraid this season is gonna fall flat,” a third wrote.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-7 are streaming now.

