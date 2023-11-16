Invincible reveals iconic Transformers voice in new Season 2 clip

The voice cast in Invincible Season 2 is enormous, and a new clip from Episode 3 welcomes a familiar voice from the world of Transformers to the series.

Invincible boasts one of the greatest ensembles on TV right now. Robert Kirkman, the show and comic’s original creator, leaned on his Walking Dead roots by casting Steven Yeun in the lead role, and Ross Marquand also plays the Immortal (formerly alongside other alumni as part of the late Guardians team).

Season 2’s cast list also features some big newcomers, such as Tatiana Maslany as both Queen Aquaria and General Telia, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a so-far-unconfirmed role.

However, one of the season’s greatest additions is about to make his debut, and he has one of the most iconic voices in all of pop culture.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 clip reveals Peter Cullen

Peter Cullen, best known for his legendary voice work as Optimus Prime in Transformers, will make his debut in Episode 3 as Thaedus, the leader of the Coalition of Planets.

In the comics, Thaedus is a Viltrumite who rebels against his own empire. The short clip from the new episode features Allen (Seth Rogen) urging to Telia that the coalition should search for other Viltrumite kids like Mark and “turn them against their parents too.”

Moments later, Thaedus asks to speak to him privately. “I find it convenient and somewhat alarming that Aikreon was hit so soon after joining the coalition. It’s as if the Viltrumites had knowledge from inside the council,” he says with Cullen’s trademark cadence.

During an earlier interview with Polygon, Kirkman admitted: “Working with Peter Cullen was a huge test for my professionalism. Just flat-out, every fiber of my being was screaming, ‘Don’t ask him about Optimus Prime. Don’t talk about Optimus Prime. What are you doing? Just be a professional, come on.’

“I’ve been hearing Peter Cullen’s voice since I was like seven years old. So to have him voicing the character he voices — it’s crazy to have written dialogue that’s coming out of his mouth. It’s really something else.”

