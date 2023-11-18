Invincible Season 2: Is Allen the Alien dead?

Allen the Alien endures one of Invincible’s most gruesome beatdowns in Season 2, taking him to the brink of death – but by the end of Episode 3, is he dead?

In our review, we said the newest episode “will leave you feeling a bit winded; this is TV that doesn’t hesitate to smack you in the face and remind you of the stakes at play.”

While it opens with Mark starting college, we’re whisked away into the stars to spend some time with Allen the Alien. We learn about his Captain Unopa origin story, he briefs Thaedus and the Coalition of Planets on Invincible, and then the council’s leader asks him to sniff out a possible mole leaking information to the Viltrum empire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Soon after, he’s eating dinner with General Telia when he’s snatched and beaten mercilessly by three Viltrumites, leaving him on the brink of death – but is Allen really dead?

Is Allen dead in Invincible?

While it certainly seems like Allen is killed by Thaedus at the end of Season 2 Episode 3, we’re betting that we’ll see him again in Invincible.

After the Viltrumites dismember him and rupture his insides, Allen is placed inside a regenerative pod back in Talescria. As Telia sits by his side, Thaedus comforts her by saying it’s a cause for celebration, because they’ve once again “underestimated the Unopan will to survive.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He asks her to go home and get some rest while he watches over him… which gives him the opportunity to turn off Allen’s life support systems. “I’m sorry, Allen,” he says, as his chamber powers down and seemingly seals his untimely fate.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Here’s the thing, though: Allen isn’t killed by Thaedus in the comics, and while we won’t spoil exactly how and why he survives the Viltrumite beatdown, he does come back.

Article continues after ad

Reacting to the episode, one Redditor wrote: “Allen really is a true one, gets cornered by three Viltrumites knowing full well he would not come out of the encounter pretty, and yet takes the option of spitting in their face with a smile on his own. I really hope he somehow doesn’t die on a hospital bed, dude is such a cool character.”

Article continues after ad

“Why did I have to see Allen die twice? And the way he smiled at his girlfriend for the last time, knowing what would happen. He just looked happy to see her. This damn Thaedus has to be the rat, he got Allen killed. TWICE,” another wrote. “Excuse me what the f*ck is that ending. Also if Allen’s dead I’m going to be sick,” a third commented.

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.