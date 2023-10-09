Invincible fans dread Season 2 as new images reveal a major comic beatdown is coming

An Allen the Alien focused issue of Invincible is getting an adaptation – for better or for worse.

New images from Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 featuring Allan the Alien just hit the Internet, but long-time fans of the comic recognized one moment from before a brutal fight.

It seems like it’s been forever since Invincible Season 1. The Prime Video-exclusive series was long in development, and while its 2021 debut was just over a year ago, the way has been excruciating.

Now that season is almost upon us, as first-look images have started to trickle out along with more info. A new batch of first-look images included looks at new characters voiced by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, as well as returning characters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of those characters is Allan the Alien, a beloved alien who debuted in the Invincible finale. Long-time comic fans were quick to recognize the scene, though, and they’re all too keenly aware of what’s coming next.

Invincible Season 2 first images confirm Allan’s fight with Viltrumites is coming

One of the images exclusively revealed by Gizmodo features Allan and his girlfriend, Telia, sitting in a diner on his homeworld of Talescria. This moment took place in Invincible #23, an Allan-focused episode that expanded on his backstory and his life.

Article continues after ad

Image Comics An Invincible Season 2 promo image is teasing Allan’s brutal fight with Viltrumites.

While much of the issue is a fairly lighthearted issue showcasing a day in the life of a fan-favorite character, the issue ends on a dark note. The diner is attacked by a trio of Viltrumites who know about his interactions with Mark. They savagely beat down Allen, leaving him bleeding and broken in the depths of space.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the comic immediately picked up on the imagery and have been quietly watching fans cheer on the new images, knowing full well the gory horrors that are to come in the upcoming episodes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Many fans knew the moment was coming, but to see it so directly teased in a Season 2 first-look image is a surprise. While it is a dark moment in a comic book series that became known for its darker stories, it is a pivotal turning point for the ongoing Viltrumite narrative.

It’s also a defining moment for Allan, who would eventually become one of Invincible’s strongest characters. How much of this Invincible adapts for Season 2 will be revealed when the series returns to Prime Video on November 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about Invincible Season 2 here. Check out our other superhero movie and TV hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 4 | The Boys Season 4

Invincible Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. If you want to read ahead, you can also buy all three compendiums online. You can sign up here.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.