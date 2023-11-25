Invincible Season 2 just introduced a new villain: General Kregg. So who is he and what does he want from series protagonist Mark Grayson? Warning: Major Invincible Season 2 spoilers to follow.

You’d be forgiven for not knowing, given how many baddies are running around in Invincible’s second season. Notably, there’s also Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) – ostensibly Season 2’s overarching antagonist.

The Prime Video superhero series sees the return of several previously established evildoers, as well. This includes the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson) and King Lizard’s (Scoot McNairy) resurgent Lizard League.

Yet Kregg is likely the villain most fans will fixate on as Invincible Season 2 hits the halfway point, and rightly so. This guy obviously poses a major threat to both Mark and the world at large, so read on to find out what exactly his deal is.

Invincible Season 2: Who is General Kregg?

General Kregg is a high-ranking member of the Viltrum Empire’s army. He’s voiced by veteran character actor Clancy Brown, whose past superhero-centric credits include Superman: The Animated Series, Thor: Ragnarok, The Flash, and Gen V.

While Kregg is a key figure in the comics, Invincible Season 2’s mid-season finale, “It’s Been a While,” represents his first proper, named appearance in the show. Here, he shows up late in the game, as the defeated Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) is taken away for execution.

Crouching over the equally vanquished Mark (Steven Yeun), Kregg instructs him to return to Earth and continue Omni-Man’s mission: conquering the planet. The no-nonsense soldier then warns Mark that failing to do so will result in terrifying consequences.

“You can kill a few humans to convince them to capitulate,” Kregg sneers. “Or we will kill millions if we arrive to find you or your planet still defiant against us.”

How is General Kregg connected to Invincible Season 2’s other Viltrumites?

Based on his interaction with Mark, General Kregg is clearly used to giving orders. But where does he rank among the other Viltrumites featured in Invincible Season 2? In short: he’s their boss.

This includes the likes of loyalists such as Thula, Lucan, and Vidor – who infamously thrashed Allen the Alien in Episode 3 – and traitors to the cause, like Omni-Man. Regardless of whether they actually report to Kregg, he’s still all these folk’s commanding officer.

Kregg sees himself as Mark’s superior too, despite the rookie superhero only being half-Viltrumite and having grown up on Earth. This is the reason why Kregg not only feels entitled to hand Omni-Man’s mission to Mark but also expects him to see it through, as well.

