The first half of Invincible Season 2 is over, and fans of the Prime Video superhero series aren’t happy about it.

Invincible’s second season kicked off on November 3, following the release of one-off special Invincible: Atom Eve in July. Together, these episodes ended a two-year drought of new Invincible content.

Co-showrunner Robert Kirkman addressed the gap between Invincible Seasons 1 and 2 in a recent interview, assuring the show’s fanbase that future seasons will take less time to develop.

Yet Invincible devotees are already gearing up for another agonizing wait, as Season 2’s remaining episodes aren’t slated to drop until early 2024.

Invincible fans call mid-season finale “disgusting”

This is more than some fans can handle, if early reactions to Invincible’s mid-season finale on X are anything to go by. “They’re actually disgusting for this,” posted one X user, referring to Invincible Season 2 breaking at the halfway point. “This is ridiculous,” added another.

A recurring theme among Invincible fans’ complaints about the mid-season finale was Invincible Season 2’s relatively small, eight-episode run. Several posts argued that a season of this size shouldn’t need to be spread across two parts, and cited the two-year gap after Season 1 as evidence that Season 2 should already be finished.

Not all Invincible fans were against Invincible Season 2’s mid-season finale, however. Multiple posts defended Kirkman and co-showrunner Simon Racioppa’s decision to split the second season in two, noting that animation is an arduous process.

“In all fairness, each episode is damn near an hour long and animation takes long as f**k, especially with the stuff that they’re getting ready to adapt,” one post read. “It’s almost like quality animation takes time to produce,” echoed a second, while a third added: “I don’t mind because it’s the festive period, let animators see their families.”

Is the Invincible movie still happening?

Regardless of how fans feel about Invincible Season 2’s mid-season finale, new episodes of the Prime Video series will still arrive before the long-awaited live-action movie happens. That project has been gestating since at least 2017, however, it doesn’t even have a release date yet.

That said, the Invincible movie will eventually make its way into theaters, according to Kirkman. The comic book scribe and showrunner confirmed as recently as October 2023 that production remains in development, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg currently working on the script.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

