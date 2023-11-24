When will new episodes of Invincible Season 2 come out?

Invincible Season 2 just closed out its first half with a brutal, shocking midseason finale – and now, people are dying to know when the rest of the episodes will come out.

Invincible has proven itself to be one of the greatest shows of 2023 with the second season’s opening batch. In our review of Part 1, we said “wipes the floor with every other superhero series; it’s provocative, compulsively watchable TV that upends expectations on its own devastating terms.”

We’ve seen Mark go up against a Death-Dweller in Atlantis, a Batman-esque sidekick (sorry, assistant) in Midnight City, Doc Seismic and his Magma Knights, and we watched Allen the Alien take the spotlight… only to be battered within an inch of his life by Viltrumites.

With the midseason finale dropping on Prime Video today, fans are going to be keen to know when they can enjoy the next episodes of Invincible Season 2.

When will Invincible Season 2 come back?

Invincible Season 2 is expected to return in early 2024 with its next four episodes.

After a two-and-a-half-year wait for the second season, it stings knowing that there’ll be no new episode of Invincible next week. However, creator Robert Kirkman believes fans will need a breather after the events of Episode 4.

In an earlier interview with Collider, creator Robert Kirkman explained that several factors went into the decision to split the season. “It’s a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought,” he said.

“But also this is something that we’ve done with every season of The Walking Dead, and I think narratively, it’s kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you’ve just experienced. And when you see Episode 4 of Season 2, you may need a break. It’s a big episode. It’s definitely a mid-season finale kind of episode.

“And with everything going on in that time of year with, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and a lot of family time, I think a lot of shows get lost in the shuffle there. So I think it’s good to take a pause and narratively, it’s gonna make things hit a little bit harder. People will know what I’m talking about when the season launches.”

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

