Invincible Season 2: What happens in the comics after Episode 4?

Invincible ends with a hell of a mid-season cliffhanger, but it’s nothing compared to what’s next.

If you want a taste of what might be next for Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2, here’s what happens in the acclaimed Image Comics series after that shocking cliffhanger in Episode 4.

Season 2 of Invincible is, appropriately, pulling no punches. The mid-season cliffhanger sees Invincible’s father, Omni-Man, captured and Invincible himself facing a terrifying new relationship with the Viltrum empire.

The cliffhanger is a hell of a surprise, but longtime fans of the comics may not be feeling the sting. Invincible has already followed its comic counterpart incredibly closely. There are some minor changes here and there, but so far, it’s been fairly similar, and it’s blowing through stories at a breakneck pace.

While you’re waiting for Invincible to return, here’s what happens in the comics after Season 2’s shocking cliffhanger.

Warning, potential spoilers for Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 and beyond follow.

Mark’s brother goes to Earth

Staying behind to clean up after the fight, Mark is implored to take his half-brother back to Earth. The people of Thrasca have short lifespans, and while his brother’s aging is already slowing down, his mother is nearing the end of her life.

Image Comics Nolan’s other son becomes Mark’s responsibility when he learns he will outlive his entire race.

By the time Mark gets him back to Earth, he’s aged to about two years old. Debbie reluctantly agrees to watch after him, with Cecil arranging a legal adoption and tutoring. She names him Oliver, after her father.

Oliver is every bit his father’s son: a powerful fighter, sharply intelligent, and kind of a jerk. He’ll later fall into the superhero business, taking on the somewhat tone-deaf identity of Kid Omni-Man.

Mark’s battle with Angstrom Levy

Mark’s first threat after returning to Earth: Angstrom Levy. Deformed and blaming Invincible, he’s traveled through time and space to find a way to get revenge.

Levy strikes by threatening Debbie and Oliver, trapping the attacking Mark by throwing him through various dimensions. He continues to goad Invincible, who finally lashes out – only to learn that Levy’s deformities didn’t make him physically stronger. Mark accidentally kills Levy, a formative moment that traumatizes Mark for years.

Image Comics Mark mistakenly kills Angstrom Levy, believing he was able to take his punches

Stranded and facing the threat of dying alone, Mark is eventually saved by a version of the Guardians from 15 years in the future. They find a way to send him back to his time, with the older Eve telling Mark she’s always loved him and pleading that he give her past self some sense of closure so she can move on.

Mark’s fallout on Earth

Mark’s personal life is in shambles after his six weeks on Thraxa. His relationship with Amber is more strained than ever, and she begins showing clear signs of regret over dating a superhero.

Ultimately, Amber and Mark break up. Mark feels guilty about a kiss shared with Eve and is motivated to call things off when he sees Amber with another man. He admits he can’t be there for her, and both acknowledge the shortcomings of the relationship, ending things on good terms.

Image Comics Eve’s attempt at a relationship with Mark flames out immediately when she learns of her future self.

Eve, upon hearing this, attempts to express her feelings to Mark and start a relationship. However, she backs down when she learns he didn’t have feelings before meeting the future version of her, doubting he really loves her.

Shapesmith & the Sequid invasion

Shapesmith’s betrayal comes to light when Rus Livingston becomes the leader of a parasitic invasion of Earth. Coming clean about this Martian heritage, he joins the Guardians, Invincible and Atom Eve on a mission in space to stop the Sequids. It’s a rough fight, but they just barely managed to save the day.

Image Comics While the Guardians fight off the Sequid invasion, other members fight the LIzard League on Earth.

However, the Lizard League attacked at the same time in an unrelated attempt to take over the world. The Guardians who remained behind – Dupli-Kate, Rex Splode, and Shrinking Ray – have to go into battle unaided to stop them. The League is stopped, but Rex is the sole survivor, though he loses his hand and is shot in the head.

Shapesmith remains on the Guardians afterward, and Rex eventually returns with an artificial hand. Rus Livingston returns to Earth seemingly free but is revealed to still be possessed by a Sequid parasite. Dupli-Kate is buried and leaves behind a devastated Immortal, but it is eventually revealed one of her duplicates has survived in hiding.

All roads lead to Viltrumite War

The obvious endgame of Invincible Season 2 is the Viltrumite War arc from the comics. The first pangs of this start with the reveal of Allen’s survival and that Thaedus is actually a Viltrumite rebel himself (though that may not be the case in the show!). Though Invincible refuses to go to space to help Allen prepare for war, he shares Nolan’s books with Allen.

Nolan’s books, it turns out, refer to novels he had written before becoming a travel writer. These failed sci-fi novels are actually records of Nolan’s exploits as a Viltrumite agent, detailing battles he fought and revealing more about his fellow Viltrumite warriors. The books actually contain records of means to defeat the Viltrumites.

Image Comics Thaedus, Nolan and Allen’s work in secret gives Earth a fighting chance against the Viltrumites.

Nolan, meanwhile, is healing in a Viltrumite prison, where he finally realizes he misses – and still loves – Debbie. Ultimately, Nolan is freed by Allen, of all people. The two former rivals form a devastating team, fighting throughout the galaxy to make sure Earth is prepared to defend itself from invasion.

Viltrumite War sees Mark, Nolan, and Oliver fighting alongside heroes of the universe in a prolonged, bloody effort to repel the long-gestating Viltrumite invasion, but it may be a while before Prime Video fans see it. Prime Video’s Invincible mid-season cliffhanger ends on Invincible #30, with the Viltrumite War starting in issue #70.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

