Invincible fans can’t believe Josh Keaton cameo in Season 2 finale

With Invincible Season 2 dropping its brutal finale, Josh Keaton’s ‘spectacular’ role has finally been revealed, and fans love it.

We won’t get into any spoilers, but Episode 8 pits Mark against Angstrom Levy, the multiverse-hopping villain who swore revenge on Invincible after his grotesque transformation made him go insane.

Keaton appears in two roles: he voices the jogger who runs past Mark’s home before he arrives, and he plays… another character Mark meets during the episode. We’re not at liberty to discuss specifics right now, but if you look on social media, fans have been left delighted after watching the finale.

“Across the infinitum of the multiverse, anyone can wear the mask, but we love when it’s @joshkeaton,” one user tweeted. “They had Josh Keaton in this Episode. Ma boy,” another wrote. “I am happy to see Josh Keaton making a cameo (the only thing that’s bugging me is the costume),” a third posted. “That was very emotional. Can’t wait for next season. And uh… Josh Keaton’s cameo? Very good,” a fourth wrote.

Without getting into too many details, there’s a reason why Josh Keaton’s Invincible scene took the shape that it did. “I mean, that’s something from the comics that Robert [Kirkman] had in the comics that we all wanted to replicate in the show,” Invincible producer Simon Racioppa explained to The Direct.

“And obviously, there are challenges. Comics are a little more open about that kind of stuff, I guess, than television is. Right holders in television are a little more firm with rights than in comics, it appears.”

Invincible Seasons 1-2 are available to stream in their entirety now. You can find out more about the show’s cast and soundtrack.