TV & Movies

Invincible soundtrack: All songs from Seasons 1 & 2

Cameron Frew
Mark in Invincible Season 2Prime Video

Invincible’s soundtrack will have you feeling… you know, so here’s a complete list of all the songs in Season 1 and the playlist for Season 2 so far.

Created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a half-human, half-Viltrumite high-schooler on Earth and the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) who reaches a long-awaited stage of puberty: getting superpowers.

As well as great responsibility, his newfound abilities come with extraordinary terrors; supervillains, monsters, and most of all, his father’s true nature as a conqueror – and Mark’s destiny to join him.

Article continues after ad

In addition to a superb score, Invincible also comes with a jukebox full of bangers ready to be queued up on Spotify – so, as Season 2 continues to air on Prime Video, here’s all the songs in the show’s soundtrack.

Contents

Invincible soundtrack: Every song in Seasons 1 & 2

To make this as easy as possible for you, we’ve broken down the Invincible soundtrack into tracklists for every episode, and we’ll update Season 2’s songs each week.

Invincible soundtrack: Season 1 songs

Episode 1: ‘It’s About Time’

Article continues after ad
  • ‘Broken Boy’ – Cage The Elephant
  • ‘Jimmy Jumps Up’ – APM Music
  • ‘No More Dues’ – Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton & Jerry Kalaf
  • ‘No Synth Bass’ – 4 Elements Music
  • ‘Brooklyn Disco’ – Bernd Schoenhart

Episode 2: ‘Here Goes Nothing’

  • ‘Might Not Make It Home’ – LPX
  • ‘Tom Tom’ (John Paesano Remix) – Holy F*ck

Episode 3: ‘Who You Calling Ugly?’

  • ‘Do Betta’ – Rayana Joy
  • ‘Rocket Fuel’ – DJ Shadow
  • ‘Let It All Go’ – Birdy and Rhodes
  • ‘Chase Me’ – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi

Episode 4: ‘Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out’

  • ‘Sunflower’ – Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy
  • ‘Don’t Get Captured’ – Run The Jewels
  • ‘Paradise’ – Bazzi
  • ‘Across The Globe’ – Audio Network
  • ‘Seranata Fiorentina’ – APM Music

Episode 5: ‘That Actually Hurt’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

  • ‘Make Way For The King’ – Ohana Bam
  • ‘Fall In Love’ – GoldLink ft. Ciscero
  • ‘Saucy’ – 5 Alarm Music
  • ‘Alive’ – Battle Tapes
  • ‘I Can’t Get It Myself’ – aceyalone ft. Bionik
  • ‘Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)’ – Run The Jewels

Episode 6: ‘You Look Kinda Dead’

  • ‘u and me, but mostly me’ – ELIO
  • ‘Riding Solo’ – Hinds
  • ‘My Type’ – LG (TEAM GENIUS)
  • ‘Knock Me Off My Feet’ – Soak
  • ‘Many Things’ – The Innocents
  • ‘Get Gone’ – Deap Vally
  • ‘Life Of The Party (LOTP)’ – Kelly Hansome
  • ‘Jumpin’ – Maybach Green

Episode 7: ‘We Need To Talk’

  • ‘I Like Myself (Most Of The Time)’ – K.Flay
  • ‘Hard To Kill’ – Bleached
  • ‘The Ground Below’ – Run The Jewels

Episode 8: ‘Where I Really Come From’

  • ‘We Are Infinite’ – The Lighthouse and The Whaler
  • ‘Time Didn’t Change A Thing’ – DeMarco Sisters
  • ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ – The Hives

Invincible soundtrack: Season 2 songs

Episode 1: ‘A Lesson For Your Next Life’

  • ‘Karma Police’ – Radiohead

Episode 2: ‘In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish’

  • ‘Hey You’ – Chair Model
  • ‘Truly.Modern.Love’ – The Royals

Episode 3: ‘This Missive, This Machination!’

  • ‘Headaches’ – Raveena
  • ‘When You Want Me’ – Speelburg
  • ‘Till Eulenspiegels lustige’ – Mac Albrecht & Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg
  • ‘Ballad of a Thin Place’ – RF Shannon
  • ‘Forever’ – Julianna Barwick

As for the score, it comes from John Paesano, best known for his work on Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise. His Invincible theme isn’t available on Spotify or Apple Music, but Prime Video uploaded just over 28 minutes of his music to YouTube.

Related:

Top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Invincible

About The Author

Cameron Frew

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.