Invincible soundtrack: All songs from Seasons 1 & 2

Invincible’s soundtrack will have you feeling… you know, so here’s a complete list of all the songs in Season 1 and the playlist for Season 2 so far.
Created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a half-human, half-Viltrumite high-schooler on Earth and the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) who reaches a long-awaited stage of puberty: getting superpowers.
As well as great responsibility, his newfound abilities come with extraordinary terrors; supervillains, monsters, and most of all, his father’s true nature as a conqueror – and Mark’s destiny to join him.
In addition to a superb score, Invincible also comes with a jukebox full of bangers ready to be queued up on Spotify – so, as Season 2 continues to air on Prime Video, here’s all the songs in the show’s soundtrack.
Invincible soundtrack: Every song in Seasons 1 & 2
To make this as easy as possible for you, we’ve broken down the Invincible soundtrack into tracklists for every episode, and we’ll update Season 2’s songs each week.
Invincible soundtrack: Season 1 songs
Episode 1: ‘It’s About Time’
- ‘Broken Boy’ – Cage The Elephant
- ‘Jimmy Jumps Up’ – APM Music
- ‘No More Dues’ – Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton & Jerry Kalaf
- ‘No Synth Bass’ – 4 Elements Music
- ‘Brooklyn Disco’ – Bernd Schoenhart
Episode 2: ‘Here Goes Nothing’
- ‘Might Not Make It Home’ – LPX
- ‘Tom Tom’ (John Paesano Remix) – Holy F*ck
Episode 3: ‘Who You Calling Ugly?’
- ‘Do Betta’ – Rayana Joy
- ‘Rocket Fuel’ – DJ Shadow
- ‘Let It All Go’ – Birdy and Rhodes
- ‘Chase Me’ – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi
Episode 4: ‘Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out’
- ‘Sunflower’ – Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy
- ‘Don’t Get Captured’ – Run The Jewels
- ‘Paradise’ – Bazzi
- ‘Across The Globe’ – Audio Network
- ‘Seranata Fiorentina’ – APM Music
Episode 5: ‘That Actually Hurt’
- ‘Make Way For The King’ – Ohana Bam
- ‘Fall In Love’ – GoldLink ft. Ciscero
- ‘Saucy’ – 5 Alarm Music
- ‘Alive’ – Battle Tapes
- ‘I Can’t Get It Myself’ – aceyalone ft. Bionik
- ‘Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)’ – Run The Jewels
Episode 6: ‘You Look Kinda Dead’
- ‘u and me, but mostly me’ – ELIO
- ‘Riding Solo’ – Hinds
- ‘My Type’ – LG (TEAM GENIUS)
- ‘Knock Me Off My Feet’ – Soak
- ‘Many Things’ – The Innocents
- ‘Get Gone’ – Deap Vally
- ‘Life Of The Party (LOTP)’ – Kelly Hansome
- ‘Jumpin’ – Maybach Green
Episode 7: ‘We Need To Talk’
- ‘I Like Myself (Most Of The Time)’ – K.Flay
- ‘Hard To Kill’ – Bleached
- ‘The Ground Below’ – Run The Jewels
Episode 8: ‘Where I Really Come From’
- ‘We Are Infinite’ – The Lighthouse and The Whaler
- ‘Time Didn’t Change A Thing’ – DeMarco Sisters
- ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ – The Hives
Invincible soundtrack: Season 2 songs
Episode 1: ‘A Lesson For Your Next Life’
- ‘Karma Police’ – Radiohead
Episode 2: ‘In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish’
- ‘Hey You’ – Chair Model
- ‘Truly.Modern.Love’ – The Royals
Episode 3: ‘This Missive, This Machination!’
- ‘Headaches’ – Raveena
- ‘When You Want Me’ – Speelburg
- ‘Till Eulenspiegels lustige’ – Mac Albrecht & Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg
- ‘Ballad of a Thin Place’ – RF Shannon
- ‘Forever’ – Julianna Barwick
As for the score, it comes from John Paesano, best known for his work on Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise. His Invincible theme isn’t available on Spotify or Apple Music, but Prime Video uploaded just over 28 minutes of his music to YouTube.
