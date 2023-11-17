Invincible soundtrack: All songs from Seasons 1 & 2

Invincible’s soundtrack will have you feeling… you know, so here’s a complete list of all the songs in Season 1 and the playlist for Season 2 so far.

Created by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman, Invincible follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a half-human, half-Viltrumite high-schooler on Earth and the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) who reaches a long-awaited stage of puberty: getting superpowers.

As well as great responsibility, his newfound abilities come with extraordinary terrors; supervillains, monsters, and most of all, his father’s true nature as a conqueror – and Mark’s destiny to join him.

In addition to a superb score, Invincible also comes with a jukebox full of bangers ready to be queued up on Spotify – so, as Season 2 continues to air on Prime Video, here’s all the songs in the show’s soundtrack.

Contents

Invincible soundtrack: Every song in Seasons 1 & 2

To make this as easy as possible for you, we’ve broken down the Invincible soundtrack into tracklists for every episode, and we’ll update Season 2’s songs each week.

Invincible soundtrack: Season 1 songs

Episode 1: ‘It’s About Time’

‘Broken Boy’ – Cage The Elephant

‘Jimmy Jumps Up’ – APM Music

‘No More Dues’ – Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton & Jerry Kalaf

‘No Synth Bass’ – 4 Elements Music

‘Brooklyn Disco’ – Bernd Schoenhart

Episode 2: ‘Here Goes Nothing’

‘Might Not Make It Home’ – LPX

‘Tom Tom’ (John Paesano Remix) – Holy F*ck

Episode 3: ‘Who You Calling Ugly?’

‘Do Betta’ – Rayana Joy

‘Rocket Fuel’ – DJ Shadow

‘Let It All Go’ – Birdy and Rhodes

‘Chase Me’ – Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi

Episode 4: ‘Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out’

‘Sunflower’ – Vampire Weekend ft. Steve Lacy

‘Don’t Get Captured’ – Run The Jewels

‘Paradise’ – Bazzi

‘Across The Globe’ – Audio Network

‘Seranata Fiorentina’ – APM Music

Episode 5: ‘That Actually Hurt’

‘Make Way For The King’ – Ohana Bam

‘Fall In Love’ – GoldLink ft. Ciscero

‘Saucy’ – 5 Alarm Music

‘Alive’ – Battle Tapes

‘I Can’t Get It Myself’ – aceyalone ft. Bionik

‘Rubble Kings Theme (Dynamite)’ – Run The Jewels

Episode 6: ‘You Look Kinda Dead’

‘u and me, but mostly me’ – ELIO

‘Riding Solo’ – Hinds

‘My Type’ – LG (TEAM GENIUS)

‘Knock Me Off My Feet’ – Soak

‘Many Things’ – The Innocents

‘Get Gone’ – Deap Vally

‘Life Of The Party (LOTP)’ – Kelly Hansome

‘Jumpin’ – Maybach Green

Episode 7: ‘We Need To Talk’

‘I Like Myself (Most Of The Time)’ – K.Flay

‘Hard To Kill’ – Bleached

‘The Ground Below’ – Run The Jewels

Episode 8: ‘Where I Really Come From’

‘We Are Infinite’ – The Lighthouse and The Whaler

‘Time Didn’t Change A Thing’ – DeMarco Sisters

‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ – The Hives

Invincible soundtrack: Season 2 songs

Episode 1: ‘A Lesson For Your Next Life’

‘Karma Police’ – Radiohead

Episode 2: ‘In About Six Hours I Lose My Virginity to a Fish’

‘Hey You’ – Chair Model

‘Truly.Modern.Love’ – The Royals

Episode 3: ‘This Missive, This Machination!’

‘Headaches’ – Raveena

‘When You Want Me’ – Speelburg

‘Till Eulenspiegels lustige’ – Mac Albrecht & Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg

‘Ballad of a Thin Place’ – RF Shannon

‘Forever’ – Julianna Barwick

As for the score, it comes from John Paesano, best known for his work on Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise. His Invincible theme isn’t available on Spotify or Apple Music, but Prime Video uploaded just over 28 minutes of his music to YouTube.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

