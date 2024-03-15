Henry Cavill rumored to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but there’s a catch

Deadpool 3 may feature a major A-list cameo from Henry Cavill as Wolverine – but if the rumor is true, it won’t be the debut you’re hoping for.

Cavill’s Superman days may be behind him, but Marvel fans are keen to see him join the MCU; the question is, what role would he play?

The star has already expressed interest in portraying a live-action Captain Britain, but he’s also been earmarked for the franchise’s biggest villain to date: Doctor Doom, expected to make his debut before Avengers: Secret Wars.

While it remains to be seen if he’ll take on the mantle of Latverian Supreme Lord, the latest reports suggest we’ll see him appear in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine.

Henry Cavill rumored to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Henry Cavill will appear as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool 3, according to CanWeGetSomeToast and Giant Freakin Robot – but it’s a “one-off”, as per the reports.

We should note: this rumor comes from two scoopers and it’s yet to be confirmed, so take it with a major pinch of salt. GFR has claimed he’ll appear “as a multiverse variant of Wolverine. His version will be wearing a long brown coat when he shows up, and this will be Cavill’s first appearance in the Marvel universe.”

“Because the plot of Deadpool & Wolverine is full of weird multiverse machinations, Cavill playing Wolverine doesn’t mean he can’t show up in the Marvel universe as some other character. Henry Cavill playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3 is, as far as I’ve been able to find out from my sources, for now, a one-off,” the report adds.

Cavill has been a popular fan cast for Wolverine for years, so if the cameo happens, it’ll be in the vein of John Krasinski’s brief appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange 2. In other words, it’d just be a bit of fun, rather than Cavill making his debut as the MCU’s version of Wolverine after Hugh Jackman bows out.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit cinemas on July 26, 2024. In the meantime, find out what new movies you should be streaming this month.