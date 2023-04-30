The Super Mario Bros. Movie surpasses $1 Billion globally

Nintendo and Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. Movie is seeing continued success with it officially surpassing $1 billion at the global box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a massive hit with audiences since its release on April 5, 2023. In less than two weeks, the film became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

This is no simple feat, especially considering the recent breakout success of The Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movies released in 2020 and 2022.

Article continues after ad

Now, the Mario Movie’s success has only climbed higher and higher, as new reports indicated the film has officially earned over $1 billion at the global box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits massive milestone

According to information relayed by Variety, the movie has grossed $490 million in North America and $532 million internationally just 26 days after its initial release.

As the publication noted, this is only the fifth movie to surpass this incredible milestone after 2020, joining films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Article continues after ad

The Mario Movie’s success was forecasted early in its release schedule after it broke the global box office debut record previously held by Frozen 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Universal Pictures The Super Mario Bros. Movie has proven to be a massive hit at the box office.

It seems Nintendo is already eager to capitalize off of the film’s success, as talks of sequels and spin-offs are already surfacing.

In fact, the creator of Super Mario, Shigeru Miyamoto, has even hinted that Nintendo is interested in producing films featuring characters and franchises outside of Super Mario. Given Nintendo’s rich first-party IP catalog, it wouldn’t be surprising to see movies focused on The Legend of Zelda or Metroid in the coming years.

Article continues after ad

While concrete details are still scarce, it’s safe to assume fans will hear more of Nintendo’s future film plans in the months or years ahead as The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to dominate the box office.