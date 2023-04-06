How to watch 1993 Super Mario Bros live-action movie – where to stream

With The Super Mario Bros Movie hitting cinemas, here’s how to watch the original 1993 live-action movie, and if and where it’s available to stream.

Produced by Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind the Despicable Me franchise, The Super Mario Bros Movie is a big-budget, star-studded adaptation of the iconic video game franchise.

It’s a bona fide feast for Mario devotees. In our review, we wrote: “With Easter Eggs and video game references galore, fans of the video games and Nintendo generally will love spotting all the cameos and other nods buried throughout.”

Of course, it comes decades after the franchise’s first big-screen effort: 1993’s Super Mario Bros, a live-action cult classic – if you’re wanting to revisit it (or perhaps discover its gloriousness), here’s how and where you can watch and stream it.

Where to stream 1993 Super Mario Bros movie

The 1993 Super Mario Bros movie isn’t available to stream anywhere in the US, nor can it be bought or rented digitally via Amazon Prime or other VOD platforms.

You have two options: you can purchase the movie on DVD (there’s also a Region B Blu-ray, which can easily be found on eBay.)

Or, if you have a VPN, you can stream the movie on Prime Video in the UK.

In the UK, the movie’s rights are more straightforward as it was distributed through Entertainment Film Distributors. In the US, it’s a lot more complicated as the producers made a deal with Buena Vista Pictures, a Disney distribution branch with branding that was discontinued in 2007.

Since it hit cinemas in the ’90s, there have been two DVD releases of the original film in the US, and with Nintendo and Universal’s new partnership, it seems there are several hurdles for it to come to streaming.

The movie stars Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi respectively, but it bears little resemblance to the iconography of the games, favoring grotesque realism and a steampunk aesthetic. You should definitely watch it.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. You can check out more of our coverage below:

