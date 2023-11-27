Super Mario Bros. Movie helps Nintendo’s game series sales skyrocket across the board

The success of the Super Marios Bros. Movie has seen Nintendo’s game series sales skyrocket across the board, particularly those featuring the red plumber.

It’s no surprise that everyone is catching onto the craze of video game adaptations. With TV series and movies featuring iconic video game characters seeing massive success of late, plenty more are hopping onto the bandwagon by porting their own stories to the big screen.

Of course, no video game character is quite as iconic as the Mushroom devouring platforming plumber Mario, whose recent movie adaptation raked in a staggering $1.36 billion worldwide, breaking several box office records.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It appears that success may have been shared around to other Mario IPs as well, as Nintendo’s Q2 2024 earnings report has revealed its cascading impact.

Universal Pictures The Super Mario Bros movie saw several games in the franchise spike in sales.

Nintendo was able to sell a whopping 6.22 million units of Mario games following the release of the Super Mario Bros movie in April through to September.

What makes this even more eye-grabbing, however, is the fact that most of the top-selling Mario titles have been available for quite some time. Rather than a surplus of new units moving thanks to the likes of Super Mario Wonder, these sales spread across older games.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Fukuwara confirmed the effects of the Super Mario Bros movie.

Article continues after ad

“In addition, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released in April, had a positive impact on sales of Mario related titles,” the president stated in Nintendo’s report.

These figures also don’t include the numbers for the aforementioned Super Mario Wonder, which was released in October of this year. Super Mario Wonder has absolutely captivated audiences and critics, with Dexerto giving it a 4 out of 5.

Article continues after ad

And with Super Mario Wonder already being one of the fastest-selling Mario games of all time, it’s likely that these figures will only continue to increase, showcasing the success Nintendo has had with its iconic character.

Article continues after ad

Now with a live-action Zelda project in the works too, it’s clear Nintendo is hoping to repeat this success.