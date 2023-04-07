Is Yoshi in the new Super Mario Bros movie? Nintendo’s video game adaptation is finally here, but does Yoshi make an appearance in the film?

The Super Mario Bros Movie, produced by Nintendo and Despicable Me’s Illumination, follows Mario and Luigi after they’re sucked into an underground green pipe and separated. The former is transported to Princess Peach’s Mushroom Kingdom, while Luigi ends up in Bowser’s Darklands.

In our review, we wrote: “With Easter Eggs and video game references galore, fans of the video games and Nintendo generally will love spotting all the cameos and other nods buried throughout – and there’s just enough here to keep older audiences entertained while the kids have a ball. Wahoo!”

Lots of characters from the franchise pop up in the film, but does Yoshi appear in the new Mario movie?

Is Yoshi in the new Super Mario Bros movie?

Yes, Yoshi is in the new Super Mario Bros movie – but you never actually see him.

In the post-credits scene (the one after we see Bowser still in miniature form and trapped in a cage), we see a green-and-white polka-dotted egg in the underground sewers. It begins to hatch, but we don’t see who’s inside – not that that matters: it’s Yoshi.

We saw Yoshi’s Island in a brief shot in the movie, appearing as Peach, Mario, and Toad travel from the Mushroom Kingdom to the Kong Jungle. We didn’t see Yoshi himself, but dozens of others like him.

Whether or not there’ll be a Super Mario Bros 2 on the big screen remains to be seen, but Yoshi would almost definitely fit into those plans – we just hope we’ll get Wario and Waluigi.

Speaking to Comic Book Resources, Chris Pratt said: “Listen, there’s like, at the end of the film, there’s a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited.”

The Super Mario Bros Movie is in cinemas now. You can check out our other coverage below:

