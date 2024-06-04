Godzilla fan reveals hilarious “canon” reason he can stand on water

Godzilla may be one of the most feared monsters in history, but it still begs the question of how it manages to stand upright in a seemingly deep and endless ocean.

On land, Godzilla is taller than most skyscrapers and it’s proven in almost all franchise movies. But in retrospect, the ocean is far too deep to still have the water at waist level.

A fan on Reddit came up with the answer, and it may be surprising. The canonical explanation is actually a meme and drawing of Godzilla. It shows that Godzilla has extremely long legs that reach the bottom of the ocean and is titled “King of Legs.”

Article continues after ad

The explanation is in no way meant to be taken seriously, but a fun laugh at the ridiculous reality that there really isn’t an answer. But many fans commented that Godzilla Minus One did explore a little bit of how Godzilla can stand or walk in the ocean.

Article continues after ad

“Minus One makes ‘Godzilla can walk on water’ canon, and actually does it with such simplicity and finesse it’s amazing,” said one fan.

In the movie, former naval engineer Kenji Noda becomes frustrated at the government’s inability to handle Godzilla destroying Japan. He comes up with a plan to lure Godzilla to Sagami Bay.

Article continues after ad

He plans to rupture multiple Freon tanks in the water around the monster. Freon tanks are nonflammable and nontoxic gases that are often used in refrigerators and aerosol propellants.

Rupturing the tanks causes the water’s buoyancy to lower and Godzilla to sink underwater, with the resulting ocean pressure crushing Godzilla.

In Godzilla Minus One, it appears the monster may have simply been treading water this whole time. Its body structure likely allows for a high level of flotation despite its mass.

But the reality of how Godzilla stands in water will always be a movie mystery and largely accepted by fans as a fantasy element.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Godzilla Minus One is now on Netflix. You can also learn about the Godzilla neck theory and how it set a historic streaming record.