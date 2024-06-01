Godzilla Minus One just dropped on Netflix and you can watch it now

Godzilla Minus One has just dropped on Netflix, meaning subscribers around the world can finally get their hands on one of 2023’s most in-demand movies.

The Godzilla movie from Toho is not the only Godzilla movie to come out in recent months, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire being the latest beastly adventure. But it’s Godzilla Minus One that stole the hearts of audience, winning Best Visual Effects at the Oscars 2024.

But until now, it was only available to viewers in Japan. As such, Godzilla Minus One quickly ended up becoming the most pirated movie in the world. The demand was there, but there simply wasn’t a way for international audiences to watch the new movie on a legitimate platform.

Now, seven months after it first premiered in Japan, it’s finally available on Netflix. As part of Netflix’s slate of new movies to stream, Godzilla Minus One finally rolled out in international markets (including Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, and Spain) between May 31 and June 1.

It wasn’t certain whether this would include the US, but as of June 1, 2024, it’s now been added to the streaming service for US subscribers. It’s also currently available for digital purchase or rental across various platforms, including Amazon, Apple TV+, and Google Play.

Time has been pretty kind to the action flick, with the film still flying high on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a 98% Tomatometer Score and a 98% Audience Score.

This is Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film, and the 37th film in the franchise overall. It takes place in postwar Japan, following a former kamikaze pilot with PTSD after coming face-to-face with the titular reptilian monster.

For more, take a look at our feature on why the piracy was inevitable — but everyone is to blame. Or, find out if there will be a Godzilla Minus One sequel, and take a look at all the other best new movies to stream now.