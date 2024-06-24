Godzilla movies get huge new rule, but fans aren’t convinced it will stick

We’ve not been starved of Godzilla movies recently, but new films will need to adhere to one new rule – although fans aren’t totally sure it works.

Not that you could miss him, but both Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla X Kong have put the mythical tyrant back on the map over the last year. Minus One soared success-wise, and the MonsterVerse movie was huge, but in the future, Godzilla movies are going to look a little different.

According to a new report, parent company Toho has revealed that Godzilla is now not allowed to die in future projects, or “prey on people or things.”

“We checked these things from the script stage for Godzilla Minus One as well. The same goes for the Hollywood version,” Tetsuya Yoshikawa explained. “Managing the film by clarifying agreements and principles, rather than just going by intuition, also leads to the credibility of the film.”

However, given just how much destruction he wreaks in urban environments, fans aren’t quite getting how the new rules will work.

“Minus one sure preyed on people. Sounds like BS,” one fan posted on Reddit. A second clarified: “Somewhat of a loophole. He wasn’t preying on them in a literal sense because he wasn’t killing them for food.”

“F**king hell TOHO. Are you gonna limit how many rows of teeth he’s allowed to have next?” a third complained, with a fourth weighing in: “Well, then at least we won’t have to worry about Godzilla being killed just for having a successor.”

Over on Twitter/X, the reception is less than favorable. “Soooo they made him the most incredibly boring nuclear monster,” one complained, while a second agreed: “Sounds like maybe they’re aiming to be more monster vs monster stories. But I did like the human aspect in a lot of Minus One, it was the strongest part about it.”

While the next Godzilla movie has yet to be announced, we do know one thing – at present, there isn’t expected to be a sequel to Godzilla Minus One.

