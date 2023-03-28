John Wick is a man of few words, letting his actions speak for themselves across four movies. But how many words does he say in Chapter 4? You might be surprised at how few…

John Wick smashed his way into cinemas over the weekend, making a fortune in the process.

Chapter 4 earned $73.8 million in the US, and $67.1 million elsewhere, for a global total of $141.4 million. Which is a new record for the franchise.

A statistic that’s made more remarkable by the fact that although it’s the longest John Wick movie yet, the title character says fewer words than ever!

How many words does John Wick say in Chapter 4?

John Wick says just 380 words in Chapter 4. That’s in spite of the film’s near three-hour run-time.

The Wall Street Journal did the counting, then put those numbers into context, stating “In the first installment, clocking in at 101 minutes, Mr. Reeves said a total of 484 words.

“With a run time of 169 minutes, the fourth movie pushes three hours but features just 380 words by Wick. About 10% of them are featured in the movie’s trailer, which makes the hero seem almost chatty; Wick says more in that 2.5 minute clip than he does in the first 25 minutes of the movie itself.”

John Wick’s longest line during Chapter 4 is one he says to Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada) early in proceedings: “You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend.”

Keanu Reeves cuts John Wick dialogue

Actors like Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood became known for removing dialogue from their scripts, believing they could tell just as much story with looks and gestures. Keanu Reeves does the same.

As director Chad Stahelski tells Deadline: “Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script.”

The sentence that Wick says most often in the movie? “Yeah.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in cinemas now – for more coverage, check out the below articles…

