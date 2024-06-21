House of the Dragon fans think the show already has a terrible ending for one reason

We still have no idea how House of the Dragon Season 2 will end, but fans think a bad ending has already written itself.

Even before the end of House of the Dragon Season 2, the original books tell us where the action is likely to head. However, it remains to be seen if the TV show will follow the source material exactly – and even if it doesn’t, we don’t quite know where Season 2 will cut off.

Regardless, some House of the Dragon viewers think this might all be for nothing anyway. If fans dare to cast their minds back to the controversial eighth season of Game of Thrones, they’ll remember it was Bran Stark who ended up on the Iron Throne… and some don’t think that’s a good enough payoff.

“Watching House of the Dragon only to realize all of this and the end of the dragons is happening just for Bran,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Worst ending ever,” a second agreed, with a third weighing in, “They did all that just have to have the worst ending of any series ever.”

A fourth stated, “I’ll never forgive the GoT writers for that ending.”

In the Game of Thrones finale, Bran was proclaimed King Bran the Broken, granting the North independence as a kingdom and appointing Tyrion as his Hand. Why? The simple answer is that most of the other major characters get killed off along the way.

“Wouldn’t have bothered me If planned that rightfully, but this was just so random,” one fan said of the finale. Another added, “The writers got an offer from Disney to write a Star Wars project. So they rushed GoT even when they were offered 10 seasons to finish it.”

One plus side is that Game of Thrones is a fairly distant future for House of The Dragon Season 2. At present, there are between 172-200 years between the two shows.

On top of that, prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is said to take place about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, landing between both TV shows.

It’s no secret that the Game of Thrones finale obliterated fan opinion and the prequel shows could go some way to rewriting a more satisfying conclusion. So far, the most popular fan theory for how House of the Dragon Season 2 will end is Rhaenyra taking King’s Landing – though this has yet to be confirmed.

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues on HBO.