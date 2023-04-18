Everything we know about Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Yet another Game of Thrones prequel series is officially in the works at HBO as the tales of Dunk & Egg are making the jump to the silver screen. From early plot details to its place in the Song of Ice and Fire timeline, here’s everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

From Game of Thrones itself to the more recent spinoff House of the Dragon, George R.R. Martin’s written work has become a powerhouse of live-action content for HBO. And with the broader franchise now a household name, a number of spinoffs have been given the green light as the Song of Ice and Fire adds new melodies.

Most recently, HBO confirmed it’s moving ahead on yet another prequel series, this one with an admittedly lengthy working title: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

With Martin himself onboard once more and an entire season already ordered, rather than just the standard pilot episode, it’s full steam ahead on the next Game of Thrones spinoff series. So to get caught up on what it’s all about, here’s everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Contents

HBO Game of Thrones fans are in store for another live-action spinoff in the near future.

Currently, there is no clear release date or even rough release window for HBO’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series. Thus far, it appears we’re still quite a few years out as principal photography is yet to commence.

“Writing is well underway,” Martin confirmed in an April 17 blog post, revealing the pilot script has already been completed in full. Beyond that, however, not much else is set in stone. From casting the iconic roles of Dunk and Egg to locking down filming locations, there’s still plenty of work to be done before the show hits the air.

With House of the Dragon Season 2 targeting a 2024 release, it would be wise not to expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms until after that, perhaps landing in 2025 or 2026. Rest assured, we’ll update you here as any further release date details emerge.

When is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set? HBO series timeline explained

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set roughly 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. This places it about a century ahead of House of the Dragon, slotting it firmly in the middle of both popular HBO shows.

During this period, the Targaryen dynasty still maintains control over the Iron Throne, with one of the bloodline’s descendants even a protagonist in the new spinoff series, more on that below.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about? Game of Thrones prequel plot details

Outside of the core Song of Ice and Fire storyline, Martin has released three smaller novellas about characters lovingly known as ‘Dunk and Egg.’ While initially published as standalone, bite-sized narratives, they have since been collected in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’

The first season of HBO’s new spinoff is set to adapt the first of these three novellas, sharing the story of how Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) first became companions.

Starting their adventure together, the pair met at a tournament in Ashford Meadow. Here, they became friendly as Dunk adopted the title of a ‘hedge knight’ and Egg joined along as his squire. Their first adventure together sends them to Dorne, a familiar, vibrant location Game of Thrones fans will know all too well.

Tales of Dunk and Egg Dunk and Egg are an unlikely yet lovable duo.

How many seasons will there be for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

With the first season set to adapt the first short story, Martin “hopes” that if it’s successful, HBO will then adapt the following two novellas into their own respective seasons. So if all goes according to plan, that locks in at least three seasons for the new spinoff show. However, there’s potential for quite a bit more.

“Before we reach the end of the published stories, I will need to find time to write all the other Dunk & Egg novellas that I have planned,” Martin shared on his blog. As for just how many extras the acclaimed author has in mind, that’s anyone’s guess. Though he implied there’s “more of them than [he] had once thought.”

So assuming the duo captivates audiences around the globe, there’s every chance Dunk and Egg could be on our TV screens for many years to come.

That’s everything we know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the next Game of Thrones spinoff at HBO. We’ll update this page upon further announcements, and in the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

