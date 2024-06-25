House of the Dragon fans think “manipulative” Season 2 is picking a side in its civil war

Two episodes down and the Targaryen civil war is getting more tense by the minute, but some House of the Dragon fans think Season 2 is picking a side.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is proving to be the ultimate old-timey smackdown, with the Greens vs Blacks war raging on.

After two episodes, subplots including Blood and Cheese and the deaths of twins Arryk and Erryk have emerged – but in the bigger picture, fans think there’s “manipulation” at play.

While scenes on Alicent and Christon’s relationship might draw attention, some believe the overarching civil war is showing Blacks in a much better light than Greens.

Article continues after ad

“Up until now I still thought the show was fairly balanced. But watching Season 2 Episode 2 I can see the bias now. Every scene this episode paints Greens in a negative light and Blacks in a positive light,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second agreed, “I’ve been saying this since Season 1 aired. It’s not the huge highlight scenes that most people judge by, it’s the small details like music, interaction with each other, characters with ‘the thinker’ ahh face looking at the horizon that bring up the clear bias.

Article continues after ad

“Season 2 is just another level. It has always been like this.”

Article continues after ad

Based on the events of the first two episodes, House of the Dragon Season 2 could be leading fans to believe that Rhaenyra is a victim rather than an equal aggressor. She’s seen denouncing terrible actions both at the helm of the council and in private.

In addition to this, sister Helaena is also having the worst time imaginable. After the “son for a son” prophecy went awry, she’s been grieving the death of her youngest child, naturally creating more empathy for one side.

“It’s like they saw all those takes by tb stans and incorporated them in the show,” said another fan. “People predicted the funeral being framed as propaganda. I expected there would be some of that, but I didn’t think it would be this bad.”

Article continues after ad

While we don’t definitely know how Season 2 will end, it’s likely to coincide with Rhaenyra’s taking of Kings Landing, which could easily explain why the Blacks are being set up to be liked more than the Greens.

Article continues after ad

“I bet after Rhaenyra took King’s Landing, the show will have a scene between Rhaenyra bonding with Heleana that will further make Rhaenyra a saint,” one fan summed up.

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues on HBO. Make sure you check out our breakdown of the Targaryen kings and guide to the wildest House of the Dragon fan fiction online. You can also find other new TV shows streaming this month.