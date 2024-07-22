House of the Dragon Season 2 only has two episodes left, and that’s a problem

House of the Dragon Season 2 is coming to an end, and it’s making everyone realize that there’s an issue with what’s happened in the show so far.

Or, more accurately, what hasn’t happened. House of the Dragon Season 2 is only eight episodes total, two less than its first. That puts pressure on the Game of Thrones prequel to deliver the goods in less time, and according to fans, they haven’t quite achieved that feat.

With the penultimate episode coming this week, House of the Dragon viewers are becoming increasingly aware of what little time is left. And from their point of view, the six episodes that have already aired haven’t satisfied their needs.

As one Reddit user wrote: “Not gonna lie, this show is incredibly slow-paced. If the new normal is going to be 8 episodes every two years, I expect a hell of a lot more out of each episode.”

The pacing of the six episodes so far has become a problem for fans. With not much actually taking place throughout the season so far (with claims that too much time has been spent at Harrenhal), many are saying that the slowness has dragged the show down.

“Season is almost ending and nothing really has happened. I know GoT/HotD are known to be slow spaced but this season has been unbearable,” said one comment.

Another added: “I’m trying to figure out how this season ends. The pacing is extremely slow. And yet there are key points in the story coming up, but there isn’t enough time to fill that in with only two more episodes.

“I assumed this show would have four seasons, but maybe they plan to make it five? I just can’t wrap my head around where the season is going at this point.”

“All the plots are progressing at an incredibly slow pace,” said another. “And we get more and more fillers in every episode. Honestly, they could’ve slowed down in S1 with all those time jumps. It might have helped with the pacing issue in S2.”

Early predictions guessed House of the Dragon Season 2 would end with the taking of King’s Landing, but what will actually happen is still anybody’s guess.

Find out when the final episodes are out with our House of the Dragon release schedule. Or, to catch up, check out our Season 2 Episode 6 recap. Don’t forget about Daeron Targaryen, either!