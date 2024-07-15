House of the Dragons fans are slamming a certain Season 2 storyline they believe has been going on for far too long.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has mostly centered on the ongoing Targaryen civil war, but one character in particular has sat out of most of the conflict.

Daemon Targaryen, the Rogue Prince, has not made much of an impact on Season 2 due to his prolonged visit to Harrenhal.

And the weight of his absence is taking a toll on those in the real world as one Reddit user posted in the show’s subreddit explaining some of the fandom’s frustration over watching Daemon haunt the corridors of Harrenhal.

Daemon ended up at Harrenhal after a blow out fight with Rhaenyra after he was revealed to be behind the horrific actions of Blood and Cheese, coupled with the fact he couldn’t fully bend the knee to her.

Once arriving at the cursed castle, Daemon was met with little resistance from Larys Strong’s uncle Simon and made the castle his home.

However, Alys Rivers and the demons inside Daemon’s head have not made the transition of ownership easy as the Prince has been plagued with visions of Milly Alcock’s young Rhaenyra and his dead wife, Laena Velaryon.

And his visions have turned the corner into the real of going too far as Season 2 Episode 5 saw Daemon have sex with his mother Alyssa Targaryen.

Despite getting an insight into the mind of the most complex characters in House of the Dragon, some fans are growing tired of watching the events unfold in Harrenhal.

One Reddit user commented, “The writers seem to think that we will forget that Daemon exists if he does not appear in every episode.”

Another fan wrote, “The entire Daemon tripping thing could have been wrapped up in one episode and still be an effective step in establishing his arc.”

The trailer for Season 2 Episode 6 showed brief glimpses of Daemon potentially freeing himself from the hauntings of Harrenhal, but only time will tell if he finally joins the Dance of the Dragons.

Keep up to date with our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, check out our guides on Hugh the Hammer, how Aemond Targaryen dies, and find other TV shows streaming this month.