House of the Dragon fans think series is “cooked” after George RR Martin’s suspicious post

George R.R. Martin gave fans an update in a July 9 blog post about his travels overseas and said he has “no plans” to meet with the House of The Dragon Season 3 writers.

Those working on the script and story outline for the next season of the Game of Thrones spin-off are meeting in London at the same time Martin will be in the area, but the author will not be in attendance.

Martin serves as an executive director on the show and has stated on his blog that he was involved in early discussions about the third and fourth seasons of the series in late 2023. However, the author seems to be too busy to make a stop and help the writing team hammer out the final details for the next season.

“The writers’ room for HOUSE OF THE DRAGON season 3 is also meeting in London, but I have no plans to attend,” he said in the blog before detailing his trip.

Fans have taken this sentence to mean that Martin is either looking to distance himself from the show or is setting himself up to disown it when the series reaches the later seasons.

One fan posted the blog on the House of the Dragon subreddit and asked why the author would even bother mentioning it publically.

“I think it’s his way of saying he’s not behind the changes made in the show. He praised the first 2 episodes of the season, but he focused on the actors a lot, not the script… He has just given up at this point. I think we’re seeing a rehash of what happened with GOT,” the top comment said.

The commenter did concede that they could be projecting their opinions of the show onto the post, but others were quick to say the post implies a future dip in the quality of the series.

“We’re cooked, my dudes. Absolutely cooked,” another fan said.

Fans will have to wait and see for a more definitive stance from Martin, at least more than a stray sentence, about the show’s overall quality as Season 2 is still ongoing.