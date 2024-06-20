House of the Dragon drops new Season 2 content ratings, and fans have questions

Episodes 2, 3, and 4 of House of the Dragon Season 2 are set to be a bumpy ride — and their content ratings are already causing fan concern.

The next installment of House of the Dragon Season 2 is only a few days away, and there’s every reason to be excited. With the backdrop of Greens vs Blacks, all hell is breaking loose… not least because Blood and Cheese have just murdered the wrong child.

In just one episode, House of the Dragon viewers have already been treated to some gory deaths, graphic sex scenes, and more violence than we know what to do with.

However, the content ratings for the next three episodes have dropped — and the differences between them have sparked a lot of questions.

“It’s weird there is no graphic violence! Almost all of House of the Dragon Season 1 episodes (except 2,4) was graphic violence,” one fan posted on Reddit. “Even Episode 4 is just violence and not the usual graphic violence, how?”

A second weighed in, “Weird that there isn’t graphic violence anywhere? Episode 4 is supposed to be a huge battle?”

Given that the Game of Thrones prequel is essentially one huge battle in itself, it does seem strange that an episode would pull back on its violent content in the middle of a civil war.

Having said that, we don’t have a reason as to why yet — and some fans are more focused on the “strong sexual content” in Episode 3.

While some of its sex scenes have already been lambasted as “pointless,” Alicent and Criston’s frisky behavior has led to some unforeseen tension… but maybe not for much longer.

“Praying strong sexual content not be Alicent and Criston,” a third fan posted, with a fourth adding, “I think the strong sexual content thing isn’t Alicent and Cole, strong sexual content seems like a brothel scene with multiple or**es happening.”

Another agreed, “I think the strong sexual content one might be Aemond with the brothel lady from the trailer. I think that will also be the scene with the dancing girl with white hair.”

“A reviewer implied Alicent has another sex scene in Episode 2: ‘And with all of Alicent’s scenes being mostly bed scenes in the first two episodes,'” a sixth fan surmised.

“They were kind of wrong though, like purposefully exaggerating for the first episode because she did do more than just sex screentime-wise, but yeah. The strong sexual content thing seems like a brothel scene.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues on HBO.