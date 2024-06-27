House of the Dragon fans slam “big misstep” by skipping key Greens moment

House of the Dragon Season 2 is giving fans plenty to chew over, but some are still hung up on the aftermath of a major Season 1 death.

Two episodes down and House of the Dragon Season 2 has already been stacked, whether it’s Blood and Cheese, Alicent and Criston‘s divisive relationship, or the epic showdown between identical twins Arryk and Erryk.

It’s a lot to keep up with, but some fans are still hard-pressed by something that happened during House of the Dragon Season 1. Few will be able to forget the violent death of Lucerys, who was killed by Aemond and Vhagar while trying to gain control of Arrax above the clouds in the season finale.

Two years have passed, but fans are still convinced that by not showing the Greens’ reaction, House of the Dragon is biased in favor of the Blacks.

“WHY skip the moment Greens learn about Aemond killing Luce?” one fan posted on Reddit. “Beyond any narrative considerations, it just feels like such an intriguing BIG moment for the whole dynamic within the Greens. And how did Aemond explain it? Was he shocked?

“Who would have had the most to say? I just don’t get why they’d ignore the opportunity for that. These kinds of scenes I would have preferred a thousand times over another angry AliCole f**k.”

A second weighed in: “Totally agreed. Bypassing the immediate aftermath of Luke’s death was a big misstep by the showrunners. Seeing the emotional impact of the Greens when they learn about the event would have been so dramatic to watch.”

“Agreed, this omission baffled me. Showing the impact on Aemond’s psyche (since it was an accident) would have been a good opportunity to exploit. It would have helped set up the character of Aegon with more depth as well,” a third agreed.

With Season 2 Episode 2 airing last week, House of the Dragon viewers have been quick to slam the show for “manipulating” storylines in favor of Team Black.

Alicent is leading the charge for the Greens to be seen as the season’s “villains,” with her love scenes with Christon deemed as “pointless.” She’s also been criticized for making the Blood and Cheese subplot about herself.

On the flip side, the emotional stakes are being upped for those who have little Team Green allegiance. Helaena is mourning the death of her youngest son, with the Episode 2 funeral pulling at the emotional heartstrings – and reminding fans of Lucerys in Season 1.

As one fan put it, “It’s weird because they portrayed the aftermath of Jahaerys’ death so well.”

At the same time, the season appears to be building towards Rhaenyra’s taking of Kings Landing, which would also explain the emotional skew.

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues on HBO.