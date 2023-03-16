Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein film: Netflix movie cast, plot details, more

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro has begun development for his new Netflix project, Frankenstein, so here is everything we know about the new film ahead of its release.

Hot off the back of winning an Oscar for the stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio, beloved director Guillermo del Toro is reportedly in the early stages of his next big project, with the director planning to reimagine one of the most iconic stories of all time in Frankenstein.

While not much is known about the film at the time of writing, early casting details as well as what the plot of the film is aiming to include have all been revealed. Without further ado, here is everything we know so far about Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein movie.

Frankenstein plot details: What will the movie be about?

Universal Pictures Frankenstein is one of the most iconic horror figures of all time

Del Toro has been working on developing an adaptation of Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, for multiple years. This new film is part of the director’s multi-picture deal with streaming service Netflix.

However, according to Variety, the project is still in very early stages of development and it is unclear whether or not it will be a faithful adaptation of the original text or will be more loosely inspired by the narrative.

Casting updates for Frankenstein: Who will be in the film?

As first reported by Deadline, sources close to the film claim that the following actors have been cast in the movie and will have leading roles:

Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac

Mia Goth

With these three big names already seemingly attached to the project, it’s likely that the rest of del Toro’s Frankenstein cast is going to be just as fantastic and talented.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update with all the latest casting and crew updates for the movie.

Frankenstein release: Where will the movie be available?

While it is unclear whether or not Frankenstein will be getting a theatrical release, we do know that del Toro will be collaborating with Netflix on the project and that it will be releasing on the streaming service.

