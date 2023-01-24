Oscars 2023 nominations: Full list & live updates

Nominations for the 2023 Oscars are being announced today. Here is your guide to all of the movies, stars, and artists nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.
The Academy Awards is the biggest, most prestigious night in Hollywood. It’s a ceremony where the year’s very best works and their craftspeople are celebrated in front of the world – there has to be one winner in each category, but no nominee is ever truly a loser.
If someone tries to tell you 2022 wasn’t a good year for movies, laugh in their face: we had Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, TÁR, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, and Everything Everywhere All at Once – and they’re set for Academy Award nominations.
Today, we’ll finally know who and what could win – so, without further ado, here are all of this year’s Oscars nominations.
Oscars 2023: All nominations
Below you will find a list of all nominees in every category for this year’s Oscars. This article will be updated as more nominations are announced, so feel free to refresh the page if you’re waiting on a specific category.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
Best Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
Best Film Editing
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
Best Production Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best International Film
Best Animated Feature
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live-Action Short Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short Subject
This article will updated with nominations as and when they’re announced on the Oscars livestream.
The 95th Academy Awards then take place on March 12, 2023. You can find out how to watch the ceremony here.