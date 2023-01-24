Oscars 2023 nominations: Full list & live updates

Nominations for the 2023 Oscars are being announced today. Here is your guide to all of the movies, stars, and artists nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards is the biggest, most prestigious night in Hollywood. It’s a ceremony where the year’s very best works and their craftspeople are celebrated in front of the world – there has to be one winner in each category, but no nominee is ever truly a loser.

If someone tries to tell you 2022 wasn’t a good year for movies, laugh in their face: we had Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, TÁR, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, and Everything Everywhere All at Once – and they’re set for Academy Award nominations.

Today, we’ll finally know who and what could win – so, without further ado, here are all of this year’s Oscars nominations.

Oscars 2023: All nominations

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best International Film

Best Animated Feature

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live-Action Short Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Subject

The 95th Academy Awards then take place on March 12, 2023. You can find out how to watch the ceremony here.