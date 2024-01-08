Jacob Elordi set to take over role of Frankenstein from Andrew Garfield in del Toro film

Priscilla actor Jacob Elordi is officially set to replace Andrew Garfield as the star of the upcoming Guillermo del Toro adaptation of Frankenstein.

Director Guillermo del Toro is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. With hit films such as The Shape of Water and more all boosting the filmmaker’s renown in recent years.

And while del Toro is already known for his out-of-the-box films and creativity, fans were excited when Netflix confirmed that he would be helming a new adaptation of a beloved tale, that of Frankenstein.

Article continues after ad

The Netflix exclusive is still largely under wraps, however, a new report from Variety reveals that the previously cast Andrew Garfield has left the project and will now be replaced by up-and-coming star Jacob Elordi.

Article continues after ad

The Priscilla and Euphoria actor will now be taking on the role of Frankenstein’s monster, a role that has been portrayed by various big name actors through the history of film.

According to the report, Garfield will no longer be starring in the project due to scheduling conflicts, allowing Elordi to come in and make the role his own.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Del Toro, who directed the Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water, is signed on to write, direct and produce Frankenstein. This new film is just one of many the star has agreed to direct for streaming platform Netflix as part of their recent multi-picture deal.

Article continues after ad

This new adaptation will be based on the Mary Shelley novel, which focuses on the relationship between scientist Victor Frankenstein and the creature he manages to bring to life in a monstrous experiment.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more details surrounding the upcoming Netflix Frankenstein film are revealed.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.