Lindsay Lohan and Netflix are the new match made in heaven, but some fans have slammed her latest movie for being “AI-generated.”

Young girls of a certain vintage will best remember Lindsay Lohan from movies like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, and Georgia Rule. 20 years later, she’s busy making her acting comeback – and it’s all thanks to Netflix.

In 2022, Lohan burst back onto screens in holiday-themed romcom Falling for Christmas, with 2024 sending her across the pond in Irish Wish.

With Irish Wish now available to stream on the platform, Lindsay Lohan’s latest has quickly been slammed by fans for being “AI-generated.”

Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie slammed for being “AI-generated”

Released only today, fans have already slammed Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie Irish Wish as being “AI-generated.”

The rom-com follows Lohan as Maddie, watching the love of her life get engaged to her friend. She puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland – but before the wedding, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be.

Thanks to other titles such as Red, White & Royal Blue, One Day, and Upgraded, the rom-com looks to be making a comeback. However, judging by public reaction, Irish Wish isn’t one to be proud of.

“You: Me: Netflix’s Irish Wish is a crypto-fascist, AI-generated harbinger of a doomed future where machines make facsimiles of art while humans do their terrible bidding,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

The review goes on to read: “Irish Wish is a thinly veiled Trojan horse for the conservative agenda, a crypto-fascist work of art cluttered with right-wing dog whistles and dialogue that could have only been written by a malevolently programmed artificial intelligence. I attempted to identify and examine its most troubling moments, which ended up being the entire movie from start to finish, which I watched twice while feeling the walls of reality melt around me.”

“There are many troubling things about Irish Wish – why is the mischievous saint dressed in chico’s finest not played by Casey Wilson? But perhaps the most disquieting is that all of Lindsay Lohan’s ‘friends’ talk to her like she’s an employee at the zoo,” a second weighed in.

Despite the AI comparisons, most viewers are having a much better time with Irish Wish so far, currently sitting at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I like the premise. And Lindsay Lohan is having her romcom ‘renaissance’ so makes me curious enough. Hopefully it’s got the right amount of cheesy and funny,” a third stated.

Irish Wish is available to stream on Netflix now. For even more amazing movies to stream this month, click here.