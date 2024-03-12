Netflix fans have been sharing praise for a “wild” 2020 horror movie, which has been steadily climbing up the Top 10 chart after landing on the streamer.

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for the horror genre: in January, we had Bryce McGuire’s haunted pool flick Night Swim; followed by Diablo Cody’s fresh spin on Mary Shelley’s classic, Lisa Frankenstein; and this month saw the release of Blumhouse’s latest release, Imaginary.

And that’s just the beginning – in the months to come, there’s Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney, The Omen prequel, Art the Clown’s return in Terrifier 3, and the hotly anticipated occult serial killer flick, Longlegs.

Between all the new releases, a 2020 movie is enjoying a new lease of life after dropping on Netflix, with viewers saying it’s a “wild” ride.

Netflix fans hail “wild” horror movie as it climbs the Netflix chart

The 2020 horror thriller movie Alone has climbed to seventh spot on the Netflix Top 10 chart after landing on the streamer. You can check out the full list as it currently stands below:

Damsel Noah The Super Mario Bros Movie Turbo Unthinkable Fear Alone Fun with Dick and Jane Spaceman Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Directed by John Hyams, the official synopsis reads: “A recently widowed traveler is kidnapped by a cold blooded killer, only to escape into the wilderness where she is forced to battle against the elements as her pursuer closes in on her.”

Alone went down well with the critics, earning a favorable 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Although its audience rating is just 54%, it’s enjoying positive feedback since dropping on Netflix.

“I’m finishing the movie Alone on Netflix and it’s wild,” wrote one on X. “Not something I’d usually watch but thrilling without being too scary!” Another said, “Watch alone on Netflix, this is crazy,” while a third added, “That movie Alone on Netflix is so good.”

Alone is available to stream on Netflix now – if you’re looking for something fresh to watch, check out all the new movies heading to streaming this month, as well as TV shows releasing in March.