Greta Gerwig feels “terrified” ahead of Chronicles of Narnia filming

Now that Barbie has premiered, director Greta Gerwig has her sights set on The Chronicles of Narnia and has now revealed how scared she is going into the project.

Greta Gerwig’s legacy has been firmly cemented in history as her latest project, Barbie, has become the number one movie in the world and has earned almost triple its budget of $145 million at the box office.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie explores what it means to find your purpose and identity outside of your community and relationships.

With the resounding success of Barbie, Gerwig is now set to direct another beloved childhood classic relic, but has revealed that she’s a bit scared going into her next endeavor.

Gerwig feels nervous yet excited about Chronicles filming

During an interview with Total Film, Gerwig disclosed how she felt about her next magical project stating: “I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see, I don’t know.”

Gerwig added “having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting,” but she hopes that she hopes she can continue to “make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time [she gets] to make movies, which – it’s a long time, but it’s also limited.”

Gerwig is set to direct two films from the The Chronicles of Narnia series which will debut through Netflix. The series, based on the novels by C.S. Lewis, follows four children — Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy — as they journey into the magical land of Narnia through a wardrobe and get tangled into the politics and war running through it.

There have been two movie adaptations of this series so far: The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which premiered in 2005, and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, which premiered in 2008. But Gerwig is sure to put her own unique spin on this stories and its characters.

