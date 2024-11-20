Wicked review: Ariana Grande soars in magical movie that defies expectations

What is this feeling: I actually like – nay, love – a movie musical adaptation? The Wicked movie‘s hype had me concerned, but believe it… Oz hasn’t been this good in years.

For context, I’m a general musical hater. I avoid most stage shows like the plague and will only ever sing the praises of Mamma Mia! (both of them) on screen. I’ve also never been a fan of The Wizard of Oz, but there’s something about Wicked as a story that puts that skepticism to rest.

I felt like this watching the West End production – multiple times – and I felt it again with this live-action adaptation. Maybe it’s the fact the Wicked Witch of the West who terrified me as a child isn’t who she seems, or maybe it’s the embodiment of theater-kid joy you just can’t help but embrace. But Wicked is no doubt special.

There’s a key reason why the new movie works as well as it does (I have no doubt nerds will be pointing out flaws like zits on a hormonal teenager): it’s abundantly clear our main creators are living out their childhood dream, and their commitment and enthusiasm are infectious.

What is Wicked about?

If you’re unaware of the musical’s lore, Wicked is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire. It follows the Wicked Witch of the West, first known as Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), before she came to be the tyrant both Oz and Dorothy feared in the 1939 movie.

Born to parents who hated her for being green – even though that’s essentially their fault – Elphaba grows up an outsider until she’s spotted by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) while dropping her sister off at Shiz University. Her magical talents are nurtured as her rivalry with selfish roommate Glinda (Ariana Grande) evolves into a friendship.

Animals, who previously had great power and speech, are coming under threat, with Elphaba determined to help in any way she can. She’s convinced the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) will be able to help, falling for Glinda’s new boyfriend Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) along the way.

You might remember terrible incantations of alternate Oz through films such as 1985’s Return to Oz and 2013’s Oz: The Great and Powerful. Trust me when I say we’re not going back there.

The yassified Oz does slap, actually

Universal Pictures

While the original musical hit the stage in 2003, the Wicked movie has an obvious air of 2024 to it. If she wasn’t busy making up her own words, Glinda would definitely say, “Slay the house down boots” regularly for no reason. However, its consistent yassification blends incredibly well with the charm of Oz… and that’s likely down to director Jon M. Chu knowing exactly who this film is for (millennial theater kids).

And they will be impressed. Along with a cast who have been chomping at the bit to tell this story – we’ve all seen the Ariana Grande video of her finding out she booked the role – almost no detail from the stage show has been spared. There’s so much love and care injected into every scene that it’s overwhelming. Where some people think Gladiator 2 missed the mark of being an “epic,” Wicked succeeds.

Grande and Erivo are the powerhouses that we’d expect, but Grande may be more likely to sweep awards shows. Whereas Erivo is a seasoned pro, settling into a main role with the talent, grace, and panache, Grande has a new energy that makes comparisons to Kristen Chenoweth’s version redundant. Chenoweth had bite, but Grande’s version is demure and mindful (to quote the kids). She truly makes Glinda the Good her own… and not very good at all.

Universal Pictures

This is what I like about Wicked perhaps the most, though. You can be dazzled by the spectacle of a banger-after-banger musical all you want, but the through-message of discrimination and self-serving allyship could not be delivered in a more timely manner. It’s a way for the people who say they don’t want to be challenged by art to see the world for what it really is, recognizing traits from real life in these overblown caricatures. Frankly, I can’t wait for people to see that.

On top of that, the source material is just so good. Maguire’s story is watertight, hitting the exact level of satisfying beats it needs to. Its level of worldbuilding will have you moving like the crazy conspiracy theory guy meme to become an expert in Oz, tying together roles from the original film in a way you never saw coming.

No one is who they seem in Oz, and it’s so easy to believe what you’re told at face value and not question the information freely around you. So in a way, aren’t we all Elphaba?

And yes, Cynthia holds her own in ‘Defying Gravity.’ The trailers don’t do the number justice, but she’s sublime.

There is one problem though…

Universal Pictures

It pains me to say the Wicked movie is flawed, because I was the full-grown adult completely regressing to their 12-year-old stan self while watching it. It’s not because nobody can live up to Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, or because Michelle Yeoh doesn’t seem like the right fit for Madame Morrible (she’s much better than I thought, but I still have doubts).

It’s not even because we’re watching a 2-hour 40-minute film for half the story – its runtime goes by so quickly without ever feeling bloated. Of course, it’s because of the lighting.

Let’s cast our mind back to 1939. Audiences across the world were dazzled by the visual feats of The Wizard of Oz, transforming from sepia to technicolor before our very eyes. It’s astonishing to look at even now, with the vibrant and detailed intricacies achieved at a great cost (I invite you to read up on the making of the film, it’s extraordinary stuff).

MGM

85 years later, Wicked is visually pale. It’s said that the same level of technicolor grading can’t actually be achieved these days – but even so, Oz is shockingly dull-looking. The vibrancy the original is known for is fighting for its life to peek through, but it never quite gets there.

That’s not to say the sets themselves aren’t exquisite, but from my untrained eye, it’s more an issue of lighting. There’s too much sunlight in some scenes (you can probably guess which from the viral slagging off it received), while others are much too dark. It doesn’t ruin the film, but it’s disheartening for a project that clearly demanded every ounce of energy from those involved.

We’ve got a year to see this improved before Wicked Part 2 arrives, so please listen to your fans, Chu. We just want Munchkinland at its most Munchkin-y, goddammit!

Wicked review score: 4/5 – Great

Frankly,nobody is more shocked than I am that technically, I’d give Wicked a 4.5/5. Editorial conventions don’t allow for this though, so it must sit on the naughty step for its lighting issues.

I feel completely enamored with everything else. I want to play the soundtrack on repeat until I am physically sick of hearing it. I want to test my bladder again and sit through its near-three-hour runtime, picking apart the moments I glossed over the first time. I’ve even had the muscle memory come back to me for most of the lyrics, prancing around my office like Glinda on a drunken hen do.

What can I say? The Wicked movie is a delight – and yes, possibly the cinematic event of the year.

Wicked Part 1 is out worldwide on November 22.

For more information on how we score TV shows and movies, check out our scoring guidelines here.