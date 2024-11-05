Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea exclusive Enchanted reveal: Tigger, In the Crow’s Nest

Disney Lorcana’s Azurite Sea set has us gearing up for some swashbuckling adventures and we have a very thematically appropriate Enchanted reveal to celebrate.

Disney Lorcana is about to head into its sixth set and it’s hard to believe how far the TCG has come already. A breakneck release schedule has kept players and collectors invested with valuable new cards to chase and a constantly evolving meta.

While Shimmering Skies felt like a return to basics for the TCG, the upcoming Azurite Sea set looks to throw a few curveballs. Cards revealed so far show a notable focus on Ink expenditure for game-changing cantrips, as well as improved tribal synergies for Aliens, Inventors, and of course, Pirates.

Thanks to the team at Ravensburger, we have our own reveal for the new set, which feels particularly special. Tigger, In the Crow’s Nest, is getting the Enchanted treatment in Azurite Sea; and what a treatment it is.

Disney/Ravensburger

Recent Disney Lorcana sets have gone out of their way to give the incredibly rare Enchanted variants a distinct identity but none have come as far as Azurite Sea. Enchanted Rares from this particular batch all feature a sketchbook style, reminiscent of concept art, and Tigger, In the Crow’s Nest is no different.

Given Azurite Sea’s focus on a nautical adventure, a pirate-themed Tigger feels very appropriate to represent the set. Like most Enchanteds, this one features a full-art alternative to its standard equivalent, and this one is rendered in the same sepia style as its counterparts.

Introduced in the new set, this rendition of Tigger is a three-cost, Inkable, Ruby card with an unassuming zero Strength and four Willpower. Don’t count it out though, Tigger, In the Crow’s Nest’s ‘Swash Your Buckles’ ability takes advantage of an outlying Ruby win condition that focuses on Action use.

For every Action you play with Tigger on the board, the Character gains +1 Lore and +1 Strength. If you can take advantage of Singing or use tricks from characters like Robin Hood, Sharpshooter, to get multiple Actions off a turn, Tigger becomes a versatile threat as a Challenger and a Quester.

Of course, you probably won’t be playing this version of Tigger, In the Crow’s Nest, on the tabletop. Disney Lorcana’s Enchanted cards are some of the most highly sought-after in the TCG and they’ll commonly sell for hundreds of dollars.

Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea sets sail into hobby stores on November 15, 2024, and makes landfall at larger retailers on November 25, 2024.