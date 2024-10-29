Psychologists say this is the scariest horror movie of 2024

As a certified horror junkie (that’s why you’re reading this, aren’t you?), you might feel like you’ve seen every genre flick worth screaming over. But fret not, as Dexerto has caught up with a group of psychologists to work out the scariest horror movie of 2024, according to science.

After all, 2024 has been the year of horror. Rather than family flicks or action movies, the biggest summer blockbusters were of the spooky kind (Longlegs, we’re looking at you).

This trend continued as we hit the end of the year, with Terrifier 3 slaying the domestic box office and knocking Joker 2 down the stairs in the process — Art the Clown would be proud. But these are far from the only titles that have got under our skin this year.

As we celebrate Terror-Tober here at Dexerto, we asked a series of psychology experts to share their verdict on this year’s most terrifying film so you know what to watch this Halloween for some true scares.

Woman of the Hour is the scariest horror movie of 2024, says psychologist

Yes, Anna Kendrick’s new Netflix movie, Woman of the Hour, was voted the scariest of the year, one of the key reasons being that it is based on a true (and downright terrifying) story centering on serial killer Rodney Alcala.

Netflix

This was the verdict shared by Emily Mendez, a former psychotherapist and founder of mental health marketing and PR firm, Priceless Copy. “I believe that the scariest movie of 2024 is Woman of the Hour,” Mendez told us.

The new film is a true crime thriller that perfectly merges the story of Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw, the unsuspecting woman who picked the murderer on an episode of The Dating Game in the ‘70s.

“Alcala killed mostly young trusting women after luring them away to remote locations,” added Mendez. “This movie is terrifying because it is based on real-life events and depicts the real fear that many women feel even today.”

“One in three women have been subjected to violence by men worldwide. This movie depicts how women sometimes feel compelled to go along with men’s wishes even though they don’t feel comfortable.”

The psychology expert went on to pinpoint a scene in which Cheryl, played by director Kendrick, “gave her phone number to the killer even though she didn’t feel comfortable.”

“She presumably gave him a fake number, but she didn’t outright deny his request, even though she likely felt afraid of continuing to interact with him. Things like this made this movie quite terrifying.”

This scene was one that Dexerto hailed as the scariest of 2024, too. Once Alcala catches Cheryl out on the fake number, he whispers under his breath, “You’re gonna get your f**king head bashed in,” before following her to her car.

Even if Woman of the Hour had been fictitious, this sequence would have been terrifying. But knowing Alcala killed at least eight women in real life (some experts believe the figure could be as high as 130) makes the psychological impact of their exchange all the more frightening.

As Dexerto’s Jessica Cullen wrote, “Aside from being an examination of Alcala and a selection of his murders, Woman of the Hour is also a study in how a moment can shift from comfort to discomfort. Her encounter with Alcala isn’t Cheryl’s only attack of conversational whiplash at the hands of a man, but it’s easily the worst.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Immaculate is a contender

Although it’s not based on a true story, Michael Mohan’s Immaculate also garnered a vote as the scariest movie of the year by tapping into deeper psychological fears above just jump scares or gore.

Neon

“In my opinion, Immaculate is a masterclass in making your skin crawl without needing a single ‘boo!’ moment,” said Veronica West, psychologist and founder of My Thriving Mind, a website for mental health professionals.

“Think of it as horror that goes straight for your mind instead of your heart rate – though, don’t worry, your heart rate will be doing its fair share of cardio, too.”

One of the reasons West provides is the fact that it maintains the tension throughout, keeping viewers’ brains on high alert. “Immaculate taps into our deepest-rooted fears by keeping things out of reach, like the psychological equivalent of a horror movie whispering, ‘Psst… look behind you.'”

“Our brains are wired to fear what we can’t see or predict, so this movie doesn’t let you relax for even a second, making you question every shadow and subtle sound,” she added.

“Imagine being in a yoga pose but with no idea when you’ll be able to breathe again – that’s what Immaculate does with suspense. The movie fuels your brain’s anticipatory anxiety by keeping you on edge without resorting to constant jump scares.”

West also pinpointed what is known as “psychological proximity, where something feels close enough to your experience to blur the line between movie and real life.”

“Immaculate plays with themes of isolation and searching for purpose, so even as you’re watching Sydney Sweeney wrestle with supernatural forces in an eerie convent, there’s a part of you thinking, ‘Yep, I get it.'”

Last but definitely not least is the factor that makes possession movies so scary: themes of religion and the unknown.

“Nothing quite hits like a dash of religious horror to activate that deep, existential fear,” added West. “The setting, themes, and stakes in Immaculate pull on the ancient strings of good vs. evil, sin, and salvation, prompting viewers to confront the ‘what if?’ lurking in their minds.”

And if none of that does it for you, why not go back to the all-time classic, The Exorcist? It’s Terrifier director Damien Leone’s top pick, after all.