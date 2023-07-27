Good Omens Season 2: All actors & characters

Good Omens features all of heaven and hell, so naturally there’s a lot of characters to get through. Here’s the major cast list.

Good Omens was a huge hit when it launched on Amazon in May 2019, and the delightful fantasy series will finally return to our screens in 2023. The first season, which directly adapted the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name, told the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The two beings have lived on Earth for millennia and grown fond of their mortal home, so despite working for the opposing Heaven and Hell, they decide to team up in order to prevent Armageddon from being brought on by the antichrist.

But they obviously aren’t the only two characters in the show. And Season 2 brings us more faces, along with different sides to the faces we already know. So here’s our guide to all the major characters and actors you should know for Good Omens Season 2.

Good Omens Season 2: Major cast & characters

Here is your guide of all the major characters that we know about so far for Season 2; characters that you should know about, along with their actors and where you’ve seen them before.

There are some new and old faces in the cast, particularly amongst the human characters. So check out our list below, and let’s get into it.

Aziraphale – Michael Sheen

Aziraphale, at first glance, is a mild-mannered if slightly naïve angel, who resides on Earth as a Heaven emissary. However, there is more to the angel than meets the eye, especially since he paired up with Demon Crowley to stop the apocalypse last season.

Michael Sheen plays the character, and has extensive experience in cinema. He can be seen in the Twilight Saga, The Queen, Frost/Nixon, and Midnight in Paris.

Crowley – David Tennant

Crowley is everyone’s favourite demon, serving as Hell’s envoy on Earth, which makes him Aziraphale’s counterpart. Thankfully, he likes Aziraphale, much more so than the other demons he works with, hence why he turns against them in Season 1, and essentially gets fired.

David Tennant plays Crowley, though his most famous role is likely the Doctor in Doctor Who. He’s also in Jessica Jones, Mary Queen of Scots, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Gabriel – Jon Hamm

Gabriel is essentially Aziraphale’s boss. As his superior and overseer, this Archangel is rather blunt and looks down on his employee. However, Season 2 takes this character for a turn, as he shows up at Aziraphale’s door on Earth with no memories.

Gabriel is played by Jon Hamm, best known as Don Draper in Mad Men. He also appears in Sucker Punch, Baby Driver, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Muriel – Quelin Sepulveda

Muriel is an “innocent and inquisitive” angel, who has been stuck in an office job for the past 6000years. But that’s all set to change in Season 2, when she’s able to go to Earth.

Quelin Sepulveda plays the role, and can also be seen in in Havoc and The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Maggie – Maggie Service

Maggie is set to be an interesting character. While there’s not much information out about her, she’s the character that Neil Gaiman is most excited for viewers to see.

Maggie Service actually played another character in Good Omens, her previous role being the satanic nun Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1. Service is also very experienced in the theatre world.

Nina – Nina Sosanya

Nina is another new character. She is a coffee shop owner, with her store being conveniently located near Aziraphale’s bookstore in Soho.

Nina Sosanya’s previous filmography includes Red Joan, Killing Eve, and Love Actually. She also appeared as Sister Mary Loquacious in Season 1 of Good Omens.

Beelzebub – Shelley Conn

Beelzebub is an antagonist to both Aziraphale and Crowley, and no doubt this will continue into Season 2. As a demon, they are very interested in the pain and suffering of others, and aimed for the destruction of the world.

Shelley Conn plays the role in Season 2, taking over from the original actress, Anna Maxwell Martin. Conn can also be seen in Bridgerton and as Liar.

Shax – Miranda Richardson

Shax is a demon that has taken over Crowley’s position in Hell after his dismissal. While not much is known about her – except for what happens in this exclusive clip – it’s clear that she’s a force to be reckoned with, even if she appears rather reserved.

Miranda Richardson portrays Shax, and has previously appeared in roles in Blackadder and Sleepy Hollow.

Michael – Doon Mackichan

Michael is an archangel known for her calculative and manipulative nature. She upholds the rules of heaven, no matter the sacrifices that must be made, and no doubt she will be attempting to track Gabriel down for most of Season 2.

Doon Mackichan plays Michael, and is also featured in Two Doors Down and The Sea Beast.

Good Omens Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Read more about Season 2 here, and find out when and where you can watch it here.