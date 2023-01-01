Full Kaleidoscope cast: All actors & characters in the Netflix show

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Kaleidoscope, the new decades-spanning heist thriller on Netflix this New Year’s Day.

Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia and hitting Netflix on January 1, isn’t like other shows. Sure, it has a stacked cast with one of the best actors on TV, and it revolves around the heist of the century – but it’s how you watch it that matters.

It “takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience.”

Ahead of jumping into all of the twists and turns in Kaleidoscope, we’ve broken down all the major roles in the full cast, including the actors and the characters that they play.

Contents

Kaleidoscope cast: All actors and characters

The official synopsis for Kaleidoscope reads: “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

To make this easier, we’ve split the full Kaleidoscope cast into three categories: the crew, the corporate security team, and the agents, and we’ve provided Netflix’s official description of their characters.

The Crew

Leo Pap: Giancarlo Esposito

Netflix

Giancarlo Esposito plays Leo Pap in Kaleidoscope, the “mastermind” of all the characters.

“The Leader. Leo is whip-smart, intense, and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age – and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn’t stay away from the criminal life and his relapse cost him his family and his freedom.”

Ava Mercer: Paz Vega

Netflix

Paz Vega plays Ava Mercer, the “weapons specialist.”

“An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.”

Judy Goodwin: Rosaline Elbay

Netflix

Rosaline Elbay plays Judy Goodwin, the “explosives expert.”

“The crew’s demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent – an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.”

Bob Goodwin: Jai Courtney

Netflix Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin in episode ÒBlueÓ of Kaleidoscope. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

Jai Courtney plays Bob Goodwin, the “safe cracker.”

“A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt.”

Stan Loomis: Peter Mark Kendall

Netflix

Peter Mark Kendall plays Stan Loomis in Kaleidoscope, the “smuggler.”

“A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life’s epicurean pleasures, Stan’s got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he’s willing to risk it all for the object of his desire – even if it means giving up the comfortable life he’s built for himself.”

RJ Acosta Jr.: Jordan Mendoza

Netflix

Jordan Mendoza plays Rj Acosta Jr., the “driver.”

“Shaggy and technical-minded, RJ is a self-taught engineer, a brilliant mechanic and car customizer, and a driver extraordinaire. What he excels in tech know-how, he lacks in common sense and people skills, but his loyalty to Leo knows no bounds. When he’s invited to join the crew, he jumps at the chance to prove his worth.”

Corporate Security Team

Roger Salas: Rufus Sewell

Netflix

Rufus Sewell plays Roger Salas, the “corporate security titan.”

“A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top-tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time.”

Hannah Kim: Tati Gabrielle

Netflix

Tati Gabrielle plays Hannah Kim, the “protégé.”

“Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats — and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out.”

Liz Kim: Soojeong Son

Soojeong Son plays Liz Kim, the “sister.”

“Liz is Hannah’s younger sister, a free spirit and aspiring DJ/immersive dance captain. She’s a source of joy to Hannah, but her laissez-faire attitude conflicts with Hannah’s deep work ethic. Together, they’ll have to find a way to support each other and work hand-in-hand if they want to come out on top.”

Carlos Sujo: Hemky Madera

Hemky Madera plays Carlos Sujo, the “henchman.”

“Carlos is Roger Salas’s right-hand man and head of security – not just for the company, but for Roger himself. Loyal and intense, Carlos is the one who Roger turns to when he needs something handled off-book. Very few people really understand what Carlos does for Roger, but they all know it’s best to leave him a wide berth and not get in his way.”

The Agents

Nazan Abbasi: Niousha Noor

Netflix

Niousha Noor plays Nazan Abbasi, the “driven agent.”

“Driven, damaged, and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn the crew of thieves down – as long as those flames don’t consume her first.”

Agent Samuel Toby: Bubba Weiler

Bubba Weiler plays Agent Samuel Toby, the “partner.”

“Special Agent Samuel Toby is a boy scout in the FBI, the kind of guy who’d take a strawberry milkshake over a vodka on the rocks. He’s got a sharp mind, and an immense admiration for fellow Agent Nazan Abbasi that seeps over from professional to personal.

“He’s attracted to her intelligence and skill in the field and devotedly aids her as she attempts to track down the crew. But when he realizes Nazan is way too deep into her obsession, he’ll have to choose whether his priorities lie in being on the right side of his career, or the right side of justice.”

That’s the full Kaleidoscope cast. You can check find out more about the new show here.