Kaleidoscope: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new groundbreaking heist series, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

What’s the greatest heist movie of all time? There’s some easy contenders: Heat, Ocean’s Eleven, The Italian Job, Fast Five, The Town, Inception, Jackie Brown, and Thief, to name a few.

What about heist shows? It’s a growing genre, and Netflix led the charge with Money Heist, a certifiable phenomenon on the streaming platform that earned sweeping acclaim and awards across the world.

Now, we have Kaleidoscope, which looks to be one of the platform’s most fascinating shows yet – so, here’s what we know about it, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Netflix

Kaleidoscope will be available to stream on Netflix on January 1, 2023 – New Year’s Day.

All eight episodes will be released on the same day, so don’t worry about having to tune in weekly to watch the rest of the series – however, there is a twist with what order you should watch it in.

As per Netflix, “the compelling crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience.

“Some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes ‘Yellow’ or ‘Green’), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (‘Blue’ or ‘Violet’ or ‘Orange,’ followed by ‘Red’ or ‘Pink’) until the epic ‘White: The Heist’ story finale.”

Giancarlo Esposito told CBR: “I feel like this is a very profound script, not only a very interesting and different delivery system.

“That you can watch [the show] in any order that you want, but that it’s a journey of people, all the characters you take a journey with… you’re interested in knowing who has a relationship with who and how that transpires and how it gets extended or diminished in the story.”

Kaleidoscope trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer for Kaleidoscope, and you can watch it below:

The trailer shows Giancarlo Esposito’s crew pulling off a small job in New York City (with some injuries), before introducing the big kahuna: the most secure vault in the US, “maybe in the world.”

“What’s the score?” one person asks, to which another says: “$7 billion, give or take… even stevens across the board.”

“There are seven billion ways to solve a crime,” the tagline reads, teasing the show’s encouraged non-linear structure.

Kaleidoscope cast: Who’s in the Netflix show?

Kaleidoscope has a stacked cast, but we’ve split the stars up into their relevant categories. You can see the cast below:

The crew of thieves:

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, the mastermind

Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, the weapons specialist

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, the explosives expert

Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, the safecracker

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, the smuggler

Jordan Mendoza as RJ Acosta Jr., the driver

Corporate security team:

Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, the corporate security titan

Tati Garbrielle as Hanna Kim, the protégé

Soojeon Son as Liz Kim, the sister

Hemky Madera as Carlos Sujo, The Henchman

Agents:

Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi, the driven agent

Agent Samuel Toby as Bubba Weiler, the partner

Esposito’s role comes off the back of the best Netflix release in 2022: Better Call Saul Season 6, where he played Gus Fring for the final time in the Breaking Bad universe.

Kaleidoscope plot: What is the Netflix show about?

The official synopsis reads: “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?

“Loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to six months after.”

That’s everything we know about Kaleidoscope! In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

