Will there be a Kaleidoscope Season 2 on Netflix?

Will there be a Kaleidoscope Season 2? Giancarlo Esposito’s new twisty, non-linear heist series has just hit Netflix – but will there be a second season?

Kaleidoscope, starring Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Jai Courtney, and many more, is a heist thriller spanning 25 years. Its USP is the order – aka, it doesn’t really have one, with Netflix imploring viewers to tackle episodes in any order they like before the finale.

The show has been described as an “all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.”

All eight episodes have dropped on Netflix today, so viewers may be wondering: will there be a Kaleidoscope Season 2?

Is there going to be a Kaleidoscope Season 2?

Kaleidoscope Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – however, right now, it seems unlikely it’ll return.

Firstly, the show has been described as a “limited series”, meaning it’s a self-contained, one-and-done show – for now, at least.

In an interview with TV Line, Esposito spoke about Kaleidoscope and how it’s arrived at a busy time in his career. “So, it’s as good as it gets, as busy as it gets, but I have to say, I am in a creative wave. I mean, I know for you and for audiences, they go, ‘Man, this guy doesn’t stop working,’ but I’ve had the opportunity to be in quality projects where I was not able to say no,” he said.

“Everything that I read, everything that I’m doing, I felt passionately about, especially Kaleidoscope. I went, ‘Wow, I see the challenges, I see the creative elements that are going to allow me to soar.’

“I see the showrunner/writer, who I just felt had just such a great amount of talent, in Eric Garcia. I see the different directors who are bringing a different approach to each episode, which allowed me to think, ‘OK, I’m making little movies every single week.'”

It also appears the show has been conceived with re-watches in mind, rather than continuing the story. “Everybody will hopefully have a different viewpoint on the characters and the plot,” Garcia told The New York Post.

“The show really lives in the conversations between people, and on second viewings when you watch it in a different order.”

That’s everything we know about Kaleidoscope Season 2 right now. You can read more about the show here, and in the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

