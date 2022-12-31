How to watch Kaleidoscope – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Kaleidoscope, Giancarlo Esposito’s new non-linear heist series, is about to drop on Netflix – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Kaleidoscope, created by Eric Garcia, is a new “compelling crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience.”

“All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist. How will you experience the colors of Kaleidoscope?” the platform adds.

With Kaleidoscope soon to be released on Netflix, here’s your guide to what time it’ll arrive, depending on where you are in the world.

When and where can you watch Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope will premiere on Netflix on January 1, 2023 – New Year’s Day.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time Kaleidoscope will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for Kaleidoscope reads: “Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope (previously titled Jigsaw) is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history.

“Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

Kaleidoscope will be available to stream on Netflix on January 1, 2023. Find out more about the show here.