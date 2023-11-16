“Rotten” Matt Damon movie hits Netflix top 10 chart

A forgotten Matt Damon movie that is certified “Rotten” on Rotten Tomatoes has now hit the Netflix top 10 chart.

Countless times we’ve seen box office flops and critically panned movies hit Netflix’s library, only to then rise the ranks and enjoy renewed success on streaming. Notably, these films often have something in common: big names in the cast.

There’s The Call starring Halle Berry, which shot to the top spot last year despite earning just 44% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer following its 2013 release. Then there’s The Snowman starring Michael Fassbender, which earned a shockingly low 7% from the critics and 18% from audiences.

Now it’s the turn of a new movie that went down poorly with audiences, but for whatever reason, it’s now reached Netflix US’ top 10 film chart.

Downsizing starring Matt Damon hits Netflix top 10 chart

The 2017 sci-fi comedy Downsizing starring Matt Damon, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig, and Christoph Waltz has made it to number 10 on the Netflix movie charts – despite earning just 47% from the critics and 25% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can check out the full rundown of the chart as it stands below:

The Killer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Minions

The Impossible

No Hard Feelings

Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche

13 Going On 30

Locked In

Pitch Perfect

Downsizing

Directed by Alexander Payne, the movie’s synopsis reads: “When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community – a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.”

Although it didn’t go down too well when it arrived in December 2017, earning $55 million at the box office against a production budget of a reported $68 million, Downsizing is being enjoyed by Netflix subscribers after arriving on the streamer earlier this month.

“Y’all give Downsizing a watch on Netflix,” wrote one on X/Twitter, while another said, “Downsizing on Netflix was actually good.” A third added: “I’m watching Downsizing on Netflix & it’s like a Black Mirror episode as a movie.” While a fourth chimed in: “Thumbs up for the Netflix film Downsizing.”

However, not everyone has been enjoying the flick, including this person who said: “How @netflix promotes the movie Downsizing on trending is beyond me. That movie was a painful watch. How Matt Damon was in it is also beyond me.”

Downsizing is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

